Columbia residents shouldn’t abandon reporting crimes to police despite the increased use of doorbell cameras and other home security devices, acting Police Chief Jill Schulde told the annual meeting of the Columbia Neighborhood Watch.
The Columbia Neighborhood Watch holds an annual meeting every September to go over the budget and impact the group has had on crime rates in their neighborhoods.
“So I see all these great Ring doorbell cameras and these weird people like out to your door or steal your packages or your Christmas decorations or whatever,” Schlude told the group. “But then I’ll go look, and I won’t see a matching police report.”
Schulde emphasized the importance of going beyond having conversations with neighbors, adding that citizens should report crimes using the city’s online crime reporting or by calling 311, the non-emergency number.
Additionally, she mentioned that with the rise of internet-connected doorbells and cameras, citizens can help crime prevention by sending footage to the police department to help build a database of information police can use to identify suspects.
One concerned resident and landlord, Paul Prevo, spoke about one of his rental properties on Quail Drive, a lower-income area, having an abandoned vehicle outside the property.
When requesting an officer come by to move the vehicle, Prevo said he got an unexpected response.
“An officer finally responded to the call and came an hour and 15 minutes later and said that this was at his discretion, but that if the car was in Thornbrook, it would be towed,” Prevo said.
Schulde shared her thoughts about the situation Prevo had with the officer and noted that staffing issues are impacting the department.
“Unfortunately, one of the other negative outcomes of the staffing problem is they have not had the time to work on smaller issues,” Schulde said.
Her remaining advice to concerned citizens is to keep valuables secured, car doors locked and to better communicate ongoing issues with an officer to help problems from getting bigger.