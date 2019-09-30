The debate continues about whether it’s a good idea to have the state auditor do a thorough review of the city of Columbia’s finances and performance.
Mayor Brian Treece has been saying for months that any type of performance audit would help the city become transparent. He has been pushing his council colleagues to have State Auditor Nicole Galloway’s office conduct the audit.
“A performance audit is essential to restoring public confidence in how the City Council budgets, how we appropriate money, how that money gets spent,” Treece said.
One group that sides with the mayor is Transparency Matters, which has a Facebook page called Performance Audit Support that invites citizens to participate in the collection of signatures on a petition to force a state audit. Their goal is to collect the 5,000 or more signatures that would be required by November.
Members of the group declined to talk to a Missourian reporter.
One of its Facebook posts says a state audit is the only way Columbia residents can ensure the city’s transparency.
“The ONLY option ‘we’ have is the State Auditor,” the June 19 post said. “We cannot task the city’s Internal Auditor, nor can we hire a private firm to do one.”
The state auditor requires a minimum of 5,000 signatures to initiate an audit of a city with a population of 50,000 or more, such as Columbia, according to its website. The audit would be conducted at the city’s expense.
Transparency Matters launched a Facebook page supporting the petition in February, and around 10 people are collecting signatures. The group has not reported how many signatures it has thus far.
Transparency Matters leader Maria Oropallo, a member of the city’s Finance and Audit Advisory Committee, told the City Council at its Sept. 3 meeting that a state audit would be an objective analysis of city operations.
“We should look at whether the city is operating economically, efficiently and effectively now,” Oropallo said.
Lynn Maloney, another member of the group, said at that meeting that such an audit would enhance the city’s integrity.
“How much money might the city save, and how much integrity and efficiency might be restored?” Maloney asked the council. “As we prepare for the next year’s budget, we should think of our performance audit as a way to potentially save significant sums of money.”
Time and money
Second Ward Councilman Mike Trapp, however, has said that internal auditing is enough and that a state audit would cost too much and take too long.
A state audit could cost the city from $500,000 to $750,000, or more, and it could take two to three years to complete, according to previous Missourian reporting.
“We have a lot of unmet needs. We have a deficit budget,” Trapp said. “We need to find more money for road repairs, we need to find more money for more police and fire officers.”
Treece said a state audit would not eliminate the need to conduct internal audits.
“One is not a replacement for another,” he said. “It’s quite possible that a performance audit, whether that’s done by the state auditor or a private auditing firm, when they identify findings, it would be up to the City Council to implement those findings.”Treece said the audit would eventually save money because it would identify problems and allow the city to avoid future duplication, fraud and abuse.
“We still have to go to the doctor and pay the medical bill, even if we get a clean bill of health,” Treece said.
One option the council has previously discussed is limiting a state audit to the electric utility, which last year was inconsistent in its production of monthly financial reports. Doing that would cost an estimated $125,000 to $175,000.
Treece said that would be a good place to start because everyone in Columbia pays for electricity and because it’s important to ensure that electric rates are appropriate.
Trapp said auditing the utility could delay progress in improving the utility. Treece, however, said the city could receive information from the audit while it is ongoing.
“If there are issues, they’ve metastasized already over the previous administrations,” Treece said. “It’s important to find them as quickly as possible so that we can make changes as appropriate.”
Trapp said a state audit would be unlikely to meet residents’ needs.
“There are sometimes people have questioned particular decisions that council has made about how we spend money, but an audit wouldn’t reflect on that,” Trapp said. “It doesn’t tell us what our values are; it only tells us if we followed our policy.”Trapp also noted that the city is already pursuing the Missouri Quality Award offered by the Midwest Excellence Institute. The award challenges organizations to demonstrate excellence that enhances customer satisfaction and operational performance, according to its website.Trapp said Columbia had outside reviewers come to the city, investigate its operations, interview staff members and offer feedback.
Treece said that award is about how people work for the city, not about how money gets spent.
The mayor has tried to make transparency a hallmark of his tenure on the council. Last October, the city launched a Citizen Transparency Portal that allows residents to track city spending and revenue in real time. Treece said the city still needs a performance audit, though, because the portal does not show if the spending was according to the policy or procedure, and if all the checks and expenses are necessary and justified.
City seeks next internal auditor The city’s internal auditor position has been vacant since the end of June, when Carey Bryce left the position. Bryce was receiving high praise for her work, which included an Add Pays Final Audit Report. The report pointed out unclear rules regarding “additional payments” to city employees.
Additional payments are those over and above normal payroll, and they vary depending on an employee’s job function, title, need and discretion.
For example, a Fire Department employee who works 56 hours in a week receives reimbursements of $14 per day as a meal allowance. That is considered an additional payment. Cellphones, car allowances and uniforms are also examples.
To issue additional payments, all city departments must complete paper forms with the signature of the department director. Among 130 cases of additional payments of $871,000 in total, 28 contained errors, consisting of missing documentation, incorrect documentation, payments before approval and incorrect payments, according to Bryce’s report.
The report revealed, for instance, that the Fire Department issued six months of additional payments in advance, depending on an employee’s days worked in the previous six months. The Fire Department also did not file the required document. Instead, additional payments for its employees were based on a work record on a spreadsheet, which an administrator created by referring to daily time sheets.
Bryce also found cases in which the city used additional payments to boost an employee’s salary without officially giving him or her a raise. Her report said that reflects a lack of transparency.
“The City should discontinue the additional payments practice if it is used as a pay rate mechanism,” she wrote.Treece said Bryce’s report provided a roadmap for how the city should distribute cellphone and auto allowances. He said the city changed those policies as part of the fiscal 2020 budget it passed two weeks ago. Auto allowances, for example, changed from a flat $250 a month to “up to” $250 a month.
Treece said the city department heads would decide whether the amount of additional payments should remain the same.
Bryce served as internal auditor for only about five months before switching to another position in city government. Treece said the vacancy of the internal auditor post — as well as the finance and budget director positions — is a "red flag." He said the city is already in the hiring process for the finance and budget director positions and is advertising for the next internal auditor.