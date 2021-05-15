MU senior Eliza Finck spent most of last summer volunteering with the Shepard to Rollins Restoration Corps planting various native vegetation, watering plants and hand-weeding nutsedge grass from the trailhead on Bluffdale Drive.
The Shepard to Rollins trail connector has gotten a lot of attention in the past two years. It’s the trail that led Columbia resident Sutu Forté to camp in a red oak tree for nine days in the fall of 2019 in protest of the trail being built on an area she and many others considered a nature sanctuary. Forty-four mature trees were later cut down.
Finck, along with Forté and many other local activists, are wary of a planned sister trail. It is the second connector approved to close the loop of the city’s approximately 30 miles of trails.
"They’re wasting resources to do something that a pretty strong portion of the community is pretty strongly against," Finck said. "It would be damaging and redundant to the natural space."
"I’m not prepared to give up," said Forté, who is scheduled for a July 22 trial on a misdemeanor trespassing charge related to her stay in the oak tree. “No effing way.”
The Shepard to Rollins trail is a 10-foot-wide connector trail from Rollins Road to Bluffdale Drive with a connecting bridge over Hinkson Creek. It opened for public use in July.
The sister trail will begin at the trailhead near the intersection of Old 63 and Stadium Boulevard. It will follow the creek for nearly a mile, crossing it twice, and intersect with the Shepard to Rollins connector at a bridge over Hinkson Creek.
The entire project is expected to be completed by 2022. Supporters believe it's the most accessible option, as it will be paved and mostly flat, thus allowing for those using non-motorized transportation to scale the hill at Old 63.
Both initiatives are part of the GetAbout Columbia collaboration between the city's Public Works and Parks and Recreation departments. The Old 63-Stadium connector will cost $800,000, which will come from proceeds of the parks sales tax that voters agreed to renew in 2015.
"It’s really an important piece because Columbia’s whole trail system has always been designed around the creek corridors," Fourth Ward Council member Ian Thomas said. "It’s generally not developable land, so it makes sense to open it up for public access to enjoy nature. That section runs along the creek, and as such it’s a very essential connector."
Thomas also believes the potential for alternative transportation the trail will provide will be better for the environment in the long run.
"The better we can create pedestrian-bicycle connections throughout the city, both for recreation and for essential journeys, the more we can shift those journeys from driving journeys to walking and biking, the better for the environment it’s going to be," Thomas said.
Many, however, fear the environmental implications of the concrete itself.
"If we put in concrete trails, there’s nowhere for the animals to go," 17-year-old activist Maura Roodhouse said. "They can’t just walk next to us. They have their own intricate paths that have been taken for centuries at least."
Roodhouse and Finck, along with other members of It's Our Wild Nature, a nonprofit activism group that advocates for preserving the Hinkson Valley and owns the land that the first section of the trail bisects, have spoken at Columbia City Council meetings. Finck and Roodhouse are just two of a group of younger activists who are following in Forté's footsteps to defend wildlife in Columbia.
"I understand the accessibility aspect, and I think we have to look in the grand scheme of things. Some things aren’t made for human enjoyment point blank. Some things should remain untouched," Roodhouse said. "A lot of the reason we’re wanting to save it isn’t just so people can get their nature immersion. It's for the animals. It's mostly so that their home doesn't get destroyed."