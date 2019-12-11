The search for Mengqi Ji Elledge is ongoing, according to an email from Columbia Police Department spokesperson Jeff Pitts.
The email was sent after the banks of the Lamine River looked different Wednesday — less activity was clearly noticeable in the search for the missing woman.
"Each part of the investigation involves tailoring resources for specific tasks to be as efficient and safe as possible," Pitts said in the email.
During previous days of the search, the shore was filled with emergency vehicles and other support vehicles, dive teams and law enforcement officials.
But Wednesday, the officers who had been blocking off part of Missouri 41 were gone, and the crane that had been used to remove debris was too. Only one small boat remained in the water, and divers were not actively searching the water.
To this point, a significant portion of the search has been spent removing debris from the river near the De Bourgmont Access point just north of Interstate 70.
The debris got into the Lamine river after the area experienced heavy flooding in September. April Schlapper, a member of the Lamine River Boat Club, said the floodwater pulled everything from the shore into the river.
"All the tree limbs were taken in," Schlapper said. "It made it hard to access the ramp to get the boat out."
But KOMU 8 spoke with officials at the Missouri Department of Conservation who said the flooding in September shouldn't affect the search.
Elledge was reported missing by her husband, Joseph Elledge, on Oct. 10. Authorities have said that he is a suspect in her disappearance.