Residents affiliated with the group that campaigned successfully for the 2016 roll cart ban are suggesting alternative trash collection ideas while continuing to share frustrations with the Columbia City Council vote to lift the ban.
Rick Shanker said the Solid Waste Advocacy Group — which he is affiliated with — has the common goal of improving solid waste collection, but there are differing opinions within the group. He said he is personally not against roll carts, but he would prefer a system that gives residents options instead.
“I would like a system where if you want black bags and I want roll carts, the city would accommodate us,” Shanker said.
He also suggested that each citizen could receive a certain amount of tags to put on their trash bags. It would operate under the same principles of the “Pay As You Throw” trash collection program, with the tags simply replacing the branded trash bags, he said.
Council members have heard repeatedly over the past year from residents about the poor quality of the bags the city provides.
Although the ban being lifted will allow the council to consider alternatives, Carol Headley said that roll carts are not a “golden solution.”
“Just because you have roll carts doesn’t mean we’re going to solve the trash problem,” said Headley, who is affiliated with the advocacy group. She said she wants the city to be honest about alternatives in trash collection.
“They’re not telling you that you’re going to be needing three carts, which I think is hiding the truth,” Headley said. She said that each resident would have to store two roll carts for dual-stream recycling and one cart for trash collection.
While the council has not decided anything yet, a three-cart option has been discussed. Automated curbside collection was one of the alternatives presented to the council May 2 by the city’s Solid Waste Division. As a part of its implementation proposal if automated collection was chosen, each resident would receive three roll carts.
Matt Nestor, a spokesperson for the city’s utilities department, said that nothing has been decided about trash collection by the council. He also said that a consultant is being hired to look into the recycling program, so those findings will inform future decisions.
Another of Headley’s concerns was homeowner associations that currently do not allow residents to have roll carts in their front yards. She said this could cause problems for people who do not have a garage or space to fit the roll carts.
Tracy Mulligan, who is a manager at Community Property Management and represents many of Columbia’s homeowner associations, said that each association will have the ability to review and discuss reasonable rules for their neighborhood.
With the decision to lift the roll cart ban being so recent, Mulligan said most of them have not yet thought about any future alternatives, and each association’s ability to determine a roll cart policy will be contingent on decisions from City Council.
The procedure the council used to lift the ban continues to be a sore point among those affiliated with the advocacy group, with some claiming that the council’s decision went against the will of the people.
On May 16, the council removed the roll cart ban in a 4-3 vote instead of putting the issue up for voters to decide in August. In April, the previous council had voted to put the question to voters. Shanker said the revised decision was distasteful and indicated the council members believed that they know more than everyday citizens.
In 2016, 54% of citizens voted to implement the roll cart ban. Since it was decided by the voters, Shanker agreed with the three dissenting council members who felt that voters should settle the issue.
Dan Viets, another resident affiliated with the advocacy group, said it was inappropriate to reverse the citizens’ decisions with a council vote.
“When it is the result of a vote of the community, the council should not presume to reverse it,” Viets said. “They should leave it up to the voters.”
Shanker said waste collection is a contentious topic in the city because people are averse to change. He shared a quote from a former city manager who said the easiest way to anger a community is to change their trash pickup system.