An analysis of a survey presented Wednesday to the Housing and Community Development Commission revealed homelessness and affordable housing needs but only for a small sample of Columbia residents.
MU post doctoral researcher Aida Guhlincozzi presented her analysis to the commission at city hall on the results of the survey for the upcoming year.
A total of 385 responses to the survey were used in the report, almost double the number of last year’s survey. However, Guhlincozzi determined the survey results do not accurately represent the city’s various populations and perspectives due to the lack of respondents from specific wards and certain racial and ethnic groups.
“I think it’s really important to have a geographically diverse sample,” she said. “Especially given that we do ask for things based off wards and where people are located.”
The minimum number of respondents needed to be both racially and geographically diverse would be around 3,600, she said.
“The issue for me is that it only scratches the surface.”
The only two races that had enough data to analyze were white and Black. The report noted the lack of respondents from the other communities and said that their representation was not high enough to include in the analysis.
Commissioner Rebecca Shaw noted that a possible reason for the lack of responses could lie in the survey only being offered in English.
“Only having the survey in one language was limiting,” Shaw said. “In the future we need to try to have a Spanish version available at least.”
Though the data is not representational, Guhlincozzi still presented the items respondents prioritized highest. She said it was abundantly clear that the number one priority was the need for a 24-hour facility for people experiencing homelessness.
The city does not have a 24-hour facility. Instead, a handful of organizations offer different services at different times: Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen provides dinner nightly, Room at the Inn COMO offers overnight shelter only in winter months and Turning Point serves as a resource hub and breakfast destination for the city’s unhoused population.
Guhlincozzi said that the second highest priority was the need for more affordable housing — whether it is owner occupied or a rental.
An anonymous comment on the survey said “there’s not enough affordable housing to go around.” Many comments echoed that sentiment.
The survey also indicated a need to hire a community outreach team with dedicated time and resources for addressing housing needs and connecting people to those in need of the support, Guhlincozzi said.
“There’s not just a lack of knowledge on the programs that exist,” she said. “But a lack of knowledge on where to get help, how to walk through the process, how to apply and do whatever needs to be done.”
However, the items of high priority were not unanimous.
“Construction of sidewalks and crosswalks with connectivity to transportation, including bus routes,” received the most individual votes for the item of highest priority in wards one, three, five and six, the report said.
The survey sampled only 8.5% of Columbia’s population, including less than 1% of Columbia’s Asian population in four wards, and less than 10% of the Black population in five wards. Across all six wards, only three American Indian or Alaskan Indian people, one Asian person, and seventeen Latino people responded.
Commissioner Barbara Jefferson urged for the commission to have a longer, more robust discussion to tweak future surveys and adopt more effective outreach strategies.