The City of Columbia Housing Programs Division, Columbia Chamber of Commerce and other local partners are inviting the public to attend an affordable housing summit Feb. 27.
The summit strives to continue the important conversation of how the community can foster the growth of affordable entry level housing, according to a news release from the city. The program will also feature Tony Perez, a nationally recognized expert, who will be speaking on missing middle housing.
This collaborative event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Atrium, 22 N. Tenth St. Doors will open at 5:45 p.m. The summit is free and open to the public, and registration for the event can be done online, the release said.