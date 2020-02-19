Proposed rules governing short-term rentals such as those booked through Airbnb and HomeAway are on their way back to the Columbia Planning & Zoning Commission after the City Council reviewed a host of amendments it tacked onto the bills and raised concerns about the rentals' impact on affordable housing.
The council at its Monday meeting reviewed its amendments and asked city staff to "harmonize" the proposals into a single proposed ordinance that the the planning commission will take up at a work session scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Daniel Boone City Building.
The question of whether short-term rentals take some affordable housing off the market in Columbia has come up before. At the council's Jan. 21 meeting, West Ash Neighborhood Association President Zandra de Araujo said she worried that short-term rentals in single-family residential areas would take affordable housing away from people who need it.
Similarly, Mark Anderson, one of three candidates for the First Ward City Council seat, said at the same meeting that allowing unhosted short-term rentals would entice property owners to buy up duplexes and fourplexes, eventually pushing out people who can't afford other types of housing.
At Monday's council meeting, Second Ward Council member Mike Trapp asked whether affordable housing data would be considered when property owners apply for conditional use permits that would be required for short-term rentals in some circumstances.
City Counselor Nancy Thompson said affordable housing factors aren't written into the bill on the table now. That would require a council directive, she said, and would have to be included in the ordinance rather than applied during the conditional use permitting process.
Trapp and Fourth Ward Council member Ian Thomas both said they would like the Housing and Community Development Commission to look at the proposed ordinance. Mayor Brian Treece wasn't convinced that's a good idea.
"My concern with referring it to another commission is that this is really a zoning ordinance that was a creature of Planning and Zoning," Treece said. "... If we're going to entertain other non-zoning related issues, then this ordinance doesn't belong in our zoning code."
The council made no final decision about that.
Columbia Law Department also drafted an administrative delay for any ordinance the council approves. It proposes that any property owner booking guests through short-term rental platforms can honor existing bookings through Sept. 1. They would have to take down property listings beyond Sept. 1 until they have received a conditional use permit or administrative approval from the city. Those would be available 30 days after any ordinance passes.
Property owners who don't currently rent space would be able to apply for permits and approvals 30 days after any ordinance is approved.
Conditional use permits and administrative approvals would be required for short-term rentals in mixed-use corridor and mixed-use downtown zones.
The Planning & Zoning Commission is scheduled to hold a public forum on the revised ordinance at its March 5 meeting, and the council is scheduled to take it up again March 16.