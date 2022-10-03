A year ago, refugees from Afghanistan evacuated the country as President Joe Biden withdrew troops from the area. Since that time, almost 300 refugees have settled in Columbia, Jefferson City Fulton and surrounding areas.

Refugees come to the U.S. with a variety of needs, sometimes requiring English language classes and specific skills to find work. Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri connects refugees with job resources, a furnished place to stay and education for children through partnerships with local businesses, landlords and schools. 

