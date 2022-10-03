A year ago, refugees from Afghanistan evacuated the country as President Joe Biden withdrew troops from the area. Since that time, almost 300 refugees have settled in Columbia, Jefferson City Fulton and surrounding areas.
Refugees come to the U.S. with a variety of needs, sometimes requiring English language classes and specific skills to find work. Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri connects refugees with job resources, a furnished place to stay and education for children through partnerships with local businesses, landlords and schools.
"In the United States especially, employment leads to insurance, leads to social networks," Executive Director of Catholic Charities Dan Lester said. Catholic Charities was the only authorized organization in the area to resettle refugees.
Catholic Charities puts an emphasis on getting refugees employed for that reason, and have placed 109 Afghans with mostly full-time jobs. The organization's goal is to promote independence once these refugees arrive, but since they come with diverse skill sets and needs, it can take months or years to reach this goal.
The Columbia Missourian has previously reported that Catholic Charities receives federal funding to support refugees for a maximum of five years. Most of those who have been resettled in the area came between September 2021 and February.
City of Refuge is a local organization that provides refugees with essential goods and services, like transportation, but does not assist in resettlement. They currently work with 30 families and provide long-term support by listening to their needs during bi-monthly meetings.
"We think that gathering them and fostering community is something that's going to build social capital among them in their community," said Dan Svy, City of Refuge's Director of Development.
City of Refuge relies on private donations from the Columbia community, rather than federal grant money.
While there are shared needs, every family deserves individual attention.
"If you've met one refugee, you've met one refugee," said Lester. "We're going to tailor the services to what the needs of the individuals are."
While Lester says there are still new evacuees coming from Afghanistan, the pace has slowed considerably.
"We've kind of transitioned back to receiving more refugees at this point from some of the more traditional countries that we serve, like the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia and South Sudan," said Lester.