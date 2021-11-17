In March 2020, as many Missourians were stocking up on essential items at the grocery store and donning masks, City Councilman Mike Trapp was thinking of those who were unable to stay inside.
“The (COVID-19) Stay at Home order, which was unprecedented in the history of government, weighed on me heavily because there were lots of people that weren’t going to have a home to go to,” Trapp said.
Trapp spent a majority of his time during the early months of the pandemic setting up temporary camps for those who do not have any shelter. Some of the camps he set up include the CoMo Crisis Shelter and CAR Camp, which was a center he helped establish to provide services in the early days of the pandemic while the city wrestled with how to aid homeless individuals.
He recalls seeing people getting arrested for violating stay at home orders, and that is when he decided to try to meet the need with volunteer support.
“I wanted to set an example to show that without a lot of resources and with some creativity, you can do great things,” Trapp said.
Trapp elected not to seek re-election, and after his term ended in April, he says he recommitted his time to his career and found an executive director position in Kansas, where he is in the process of relocating. Because his selection has not been publicly announced, Trapp declined to provide more details about his new job. His expertise is particularly on domestic violence, integrated mental health, substance use disorder treatment and homelessness.
Trapp ran for Columbia City Council in 2012 after living in the city for six years. There were two other people running for the Second Ward seat. Even though Trapp was relatively new to the city, he was able to win the council seat.
“I was able to make the case that in spite of being a relatively new resident, that I was going to bring some new ideas and some innovation to how we were doing things in Columbia. And I think I lived up to that,” Trapp said.
Andrea Waner, who succeeded Trapp as Second Ward City Council representative, said, “I think Mike worked really hard to raise the stature of issues surrounding poverty and homelessness while he was on City Council. I’m grateful for his passion.”
Trapp campaigned on the ideas of good government, bringing a focus to the future and livable streets.
Sidewalk infrastructure was a large component of what Trapp wanted to increase in the Second Ward as well as traffic calming, which includes projects like medians and roundabouts, which helped with the ‘front yard experience.’
The pandemic took away the city’s chance of focusing on any outside projects that did not directly affect public health, but Trapp is content with the work he has done for his fellow citizens.
“I think we weathered it (COVID-19) pretty well. And we did the best,” Trapp said. “We made the best decisions we could with the information that we had at the time. But ... we didn’t know what we were dealing with. And it was really frightening to have all of those responsibilities of the city with all the unknowns of early COVID.”
While Trapp may not be actively involved within the city anymore, his brother John is still doing outreach and in charge of the company they founded together, AAAAChange.
As he leaves the community, Trapp still has some thoughts about how Columbia could continue to improve and what could be implemented to help other communities, including those who are unhoused. A homeless day center is one component that Trapp believes is essential for Columbia.
While a shelter may become full and overwhelmed by people, which will lead to needing another space for overflow, a day center gives people the opportunity to have somewhere to be, along with additional resources, he said.
Trapp’s last thoughts on Columbia and his time spent on City Council were reflective. Even though being on City Council was not on his bucket list, he said that he believes he paid his dues.
“I am very happy to be a private citizen and to use my knowledge about local government and local development issues to get involved as an active community volunteer,” said Trapp.