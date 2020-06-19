Longtime KOMU sports director and broadcaster Chris Gervino will retire from the station Thursday, according to a news release.
Gervino has served as the KOMU sports director since 2000, previously serving in the same position at KMIZ from 1998 to 1999 and KFRU radio station from 1992 to 2001.
Gervino will continue to work with the Tiger Radio Network, serving as color analyst for Missouri Tiger basketball and sideline reporter for football going forward. He looks forward to spending more time with his wife, Gina.
KOMU will celebrate Gervino’s career Sunday during the last "Sports Xtra with Chris Gervino." Gervino’s final broadcast will take place Thursday during KOMU News at Ten.