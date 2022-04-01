After 28 years with the Columbia Fire Department, Division Chief Darrin Arends looks forward

Darrin Arends can’t forget his first fire in Columbia.
Arends had just joined the city department after years as a volunteer firefighter in Boone County.
“It was over off of West Broadway, not too far off Stadium,” he said. “We had smoke coming, I believe we had flames as well.” The building was dark, and he had to try to feel his way through.
“You felt like you were knocking stuff over because you can’t see anything. But you have so much adrenaline pumping at that time, it’s hard to remember a lot of those things.”
After 12 years fighting fires, Arends realized his passion was with teaching and community outreach. And now he’s moving into a new role in which he’ll be able to follow that passion with MU Health Care.
Arends, 52, retired Friday from the Columbia Fire Department after 28 years. He was a division chief with the CFD since 2005. He will be the emergency management coordinator for MU Health Care going forward.
Arends first got involved in firefighting after graduating from high school in 1988. His uncle, who was in the fire department at the time, served as his inspiration.
“As a kid, you always say you want to be a fireman or a policeman or things like that. But I really hadn’t thought about that being a reality for me at the time,” Arends said.
Arends said his uncle told him, “Hey, you really ought to apply.”
Arends got his EMT license from Moberly Area Junior College (now a community college) and became a volunteer firefighter with the Boone County Fire Protection District. After some time as a volunteer, he began applying to be a firefighter at the CFD, where he had to stand out among a large field of recruits.
“I think there were 350 people that took the written test,” Arends said. “And then if you passed it, you went on to a practical test. There were 200 people that took that, that was an all-weekend, physical agility test, and then you moved on to an interview process.”
Even after making it that far, there was no guarantee that an interviewee would get a phone call.
Arends officially became a Columbia firefighter in 1993.
When Arends started with the CFD, he was married with two children. The 24-hour shifts meant he spent large stretches of time away from his family.
“It allowed me to have some days off as well,” Arends said. “Just because of the way our schedule works. It’s definitely been challenging because there’s times that you just have to miss, you just can’t take off, you don’t have enough time to be off for every birthday and every Christmas.”
At work, however, the crew Arends was around during his time at CFD developed their relationships and found camaraderie during downtime.
“It’s time for us to get together, play basketball, exercise,” He said. “We’ll watch movies together, we eat, sleep, all the time. We’re constantly there. Sometimes it’s a good thing, sometimes you get on people’s nerves, but that’s no different than anyone else; we’re all human.”
As Arends’ career went on, his ambition changed.
“As I got older, the more I realized that I want to be in charge,” He said. “I just determined that I want to go further, I want to make more of an impact on the citizens (by) making more policy changes.”
After 12 years with the CFD, Arends was promoted to division chief in 2005. In that role, he realized his passion for the outreach and community-focused side of fire prevention and protection.
“I get up every morning, and I love going to work,” He said. “I love helping and assisting in Columbia. I hope that, going to the university, I’ll be able to continue that and help the citizens.”
Capt. Justin Collins got to know Arends over the years and noticed his leadership ability. Collins saw the trust Arends put in his co-workers and the ability he had to motivate the people around him.
“He and I got along well because we had a mutual respect for each other’s strengths,” Collins said. “And [we] complemented each other’s weaknesses. We were on many emergency scenes together and hopefully helped lots of people during those times of high stress.”
Arends had to develop leadership skills over time as he assumed a more administrative role.
“I think it’s up to you to learn over time,” He said. “You always learn something from other people. Sometimes you have people that provide you leadership, and you’re like, ‘I really like how he did that.’ And you have to develop on your own based on your personality.”
Arends will continue his leadership and teach emergency preparedness through his new job as an emergency management coordinator at MU Health Care.
“This is very similar to what I am currently doing,” he said. “It seems like it’s going to be a lot of regulations and meeting requirements, and we get to do fire alarm drills and things like that. I’m very excited to be working at [MU] Health Care.”
Despite his excitement, Arends said leaving CFD is still a bittersweet goodbye.
“I really hate to leave the Columbia Fire Department,” He said. “There’s a point in your career you have to move on. ... It’s the best job I’ve ever had.”