Former Oakland Middle School employee Thomas Edwards on Thursday entered a plea of guilty to charges of assault of a minor.
Under a plea agreement with local prosecutors, Edwards was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with that sentence suspended while he serves two years of unsupervised probation that requires him not to violate any laws and have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family.
The plea agreement brings to an end a case of abuse of a then 11-year-old child with disabilities that came to the attention of the child’s parents in February 2017.
Edwards also surrendered his teaching certificate.
Edwards was charged with misdemeanor fourth-degree assault for physical contact with a minor with a disability. This case was charged as a class A misdemeanor due to the fact that the victim had a disability.
Edwards was accused of placing his hand under the girl’s clothing and touching her buttocks, according to the probable cause statement.
Edwards worked for Columbia Public Schools as a paraprofessional for more than 13 years and later as a classroom aide, according to previous Missourian reporting. He also coached for the Columbia Youth Football League.
The girl had been in a classroom with Edwards since November 2015, the child’s mother previously told the Missourian. She said her child had always been “happy and life-loving,” but her behavior changed drastically in April 2016.
In February 2017, the girl told her father about the abuse. Upon learning of this, the mother called a hotline that advised her to inform the school and the police.
The girl was part of a special education class of fewer than 10 students with two paraprofessionals at the time of the incidents, the mother previously told the Missourian.
The case had been postponed for almost three years for various reasons including a change in the prosecuting attorney and concerns over COVID-19.