Lynlee Renick is suing a former boyfriend for defamation, claiming he made false statements that led to her prosecution for the 2017 murder of her husband.
Renick was convicted Dec. 9 of killing Benjamin Renick, a well-known reptile dealer in New Florence. She has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for the murder.
In a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Boone County Circuit Court, Renick accused her ex-boyfriend, Brandon Blackwell, of making false and malicious statements to law enforcement officers that implicated her in her husband’s murder.
According to court documents, Brandon Blackwell told Missouri State Highway Patrol investigators in January 2020 — nearly three years after Ben Renick died — that he had important information about the unsolved homicide.
Blackwell told the investigators that during the course of a romantic relationship with Lynlee Renick, she admitted that she had shot her husband. That led police to target her as the prime suspect in her husband’s death.
The lawsuit claims his statements were “false and were made maliciously for the purpose of causing injury” to her reputation. According to the lawsuit, they have subjected her to arrest and eventual incarceration, criminal prosecution and the loss of custody of her children.
She is suing Blackwell for an amount in excess of $25,000 for punitive damages and court costs.
Connie Sullivan, the Columbia attorney who filed the lawsuit, said Renick is trying to hold Blackwell accountable through this legal action.
Sullivan said she wants “to preserve her right to hold him accountable in some form since the state did not call him to testify at the trial.”
During Renick’s trial, she testified that she dated Blackwell before and after her husband’s death, but said the relationship was volatile. When Blackwell talked to the investigators, he was in jail for stalking charges, she said, and he had violated an order of protection she had filed against him.
Renick and Blackwell have one child together, and Sullivan also represents Renick in a custody case involving the child.
“This could have impact on the custody case at some point,” she said.