The 23-year-old Columbia woman who police say was on FaceTime and driving 18 mph over the speed limit when she hit two pedestrians now faces a charge of first-degree involuntary manslaughter.
Regine McCracken was arrested in July and charged with second-degree assault and careless and imprudent driving in the May 5 crash on Grindstone Parkway, which mortally injured Randall Siddens and hurt another pedestrian.
Siddens, 34, who police said was thrown 127 feet after being struck by McCracken's car and suffered internal bleeding, broken bones and a brain injury, died Monday afternoon as the result of his injuries, his wife said on Facebook.
According to an amended probable cause statement filed Wednesday by Columbia police officer Nathan Turner, McCracken was driving 68 mph in a 50 mph zone. When traffic slowed in front of her for a red light, McCracken was using her FaceTime to talk to someone.
"McCracken failed to slow to the traffic in front of her due to her inattention and had to swerve to avoid crashing into the vehicle in front of her," according to the statement.
When McCracken swerved, she nearly struck a parked police car with its lights activated to help block the outside lane of travel, which was coned off for a race (a triathlon held by Ultramax Sports), the statement said. That's when she struck Siddens and another person, Turner said in the statement.
McCracken told police she was tired and had been hospitalized due to an illness and that she didn't see the pedestrians, the marked police car with activated lights or the traffic cones. Dash camera video from the police car showed that McCracken "did not apply her brakes until after she crashed into the rear of the parked vehicle," according to the statement.
The statement goes on to say that McCracken has been involved in "road rage incidents" since the crash.
A motion to revoke McCracken's bond and reset it at $50,000 cash was also filed, said Boone County Assistant Prosecutor Jessica Caldera. In addition to the involuntary manslaughter charge, McCracken is also charged with fourth-degree assault and operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.
Caldera said McCracken's criminal record played a role in the case the prosecutor will bring forward. According to Casenet, she pleaded guilty in 2013 to driving while her license was revoked or suspended. She had two traffic tickets in the city of Ashland in 2014, one for speeding.
McCracken was scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 18 on the charges related to the death of Siddens.
