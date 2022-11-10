One of the first things U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler did in her career in politics was help reform Missouri's adoption laws.
At a lunch hosted by the Columbia Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Hartzler — who will be retiring from the U.S. House in January — recounted the story of how in the '90s, she and her husband had attempted to adopt a child, but were held back by Missouri adoption law, which had not been updated since 1951, she said.
"They were just so archaic, and it wasn't good," Hartzler said. "And I thought, well, maybe that's something I could do. It didn't work out for us, but if we could help somebody else, that's something I'd like to do."
Following the multi-year process of reforming and passing the law as a member of the Missouri House, Hartzler said, she and her husband received a surprise call from the adoption agency they had applied at years before.
"God in his goodness intervened," Hartzler said. "My husband called me and said guess what, the adoption agency called, and said that we've got a little girl, and can we be there in one hour."
"And what was so neat is that we sat down with the social worker with the agency first and she said, 'Well, I want you to know, there's been a new law passed in Missouri,'" she recalled.
Hartzler has served as the U.S. House representative for Missouri's 4th Congressional District since 2011.
In 2021, she announced she would not seek re-election in the 2022 elections and would instead run for the U.S. Senate seat left vacant by retiring Sen. Roy Blunt. She was endorsed by Sen. Josh Hawley. She lost in the Republican primary to Eric Schmitt, who won the seat against Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine in Tuesday's midterm election.
Following her retirement, the 4th Congressional District seat was won by Republican Mark Alford, who defeated his opponent, Democrat Jack Truman, with more than 70% of the vote. Following redistricting this year, the 4th District now only includes the north half of Boone County.
Prior to her tenure in the U.S. House, Hartzler served in the Missouri House as the representative for the 124th district from 1995 to 2000.
Hartzler themed her remarks around Thanksgiving, listing several aspects of Columbia life she counts herself thankful for, including the contributions made to the community by MU, where she got her bachelor's degree, and by local charities such as Love Columbia.
"I'm thankful for the way that people in this town step up and work to address problems," Hartzler said.
Attendees at the luncheon asked Hartzler about advice she might have for people going into politics, or for dealing with disagreements in a time of increasing political polarization.
"I think things are more partisan, more hard right, more hard left," Hartzler said. "Still, there's a lot of good people, I want you to know, that are in office. Even people I disagree with. The system really works."
When asked what will come next following her upcoming retirement from the House, Hartzler said she wasn't sure yet.
"Something good that God is preparing for me, that he will show me at the right time," Hartzler said. "Let's just wait until January. Right now I'm just focused on doing a good job."