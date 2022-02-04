COLUMBIA — Following the biggest snowstorm since 2019, Ellie LaPosha found herself treading water in the lake behind her house, holding her labradoodle above the cracked ice as her goldendoodle ran around her, licking her face.
Around 3 p.m. Thursday, LaPosha, her dog and her boyfriend fell through ice, prompting a water rescue by the Columbia Fire Department. All three were rescued with no injuries.
LaPosha had gone outside to check on her dogs, 5-year-old labradoodle Captain and 8-month-old goldendoodle Eloise. When LaPosha and her boyfriend moved into their new house a few weeks ago, it was supposed to have a fence already installed, but it wasn't up yet because of supply chain shortages.
The dogs had escaped the temporary fence before by crawling underneath it. With the snow piled up, LaPosha didn't expect them to be able to escape.
But Captain and Eloise used the pile of snow to approach the fence a different way: by climbing over the top.
When she realized they had gotten out, LaPosha grabbed her boots and coat to get a closer look.
"I just saw Captain splashing in the water," LaPosha said. "I didn't see (Eloise); I thought that she was already at the bottom."
LaPosha's instinct was to army crawl on the ice out to Captain, who had fallen into the water. She recalled her high school physics class, where she learned that if you lie flat and army crawl across ice, "you should be fine."
"So, the one thing I got from my physics class," LaPosha laughed, "it didn't work."
She held Captain's collar while her boyfriend called for help. The ice broke beneath LaPosha, too, but she couldn't swim closer to the dog; the ice between her and Captain was thicker than the ice that either of them fell through.
In the meantime, Eloise ran across the ice, trying to play and giving LaPosha kisses. Eloise thought it was a "really fun game," LaPosha recalled.
"I think she's the escape artist and (Captain's) kind of protective over her," LaPosha said.
She thinks the 30 pound weight difference between the two dogs is the reason Captain fell through and Eloise didn't.
The Columbia Fire Department took about 10 minutes to arrive at the lake because of the weather conditions, according to a news release Thursday. LaPosha said her adrenaline was pumping, so she didn't feel as cold as she expected.
While LaPosha's boyfriend was on the phone with the police, LaPosha's new neighbors came outside to offer help and warmth. LaPosha swung up her legs and pulled herself out of the lake, crawling again as far as she could. When she got closer to the edge, the neighbors threw a rope to LaPosha, who was exhausted from treading water, and pulled her the rest of the way.
When she made it back on land, the neighbors invited her inside and gave her fresh clothes and blankets. One of the neighbors sat her in the bathroom with a space heater as they waited for the EMT, while the other attempted to kayak to Captain with LaPosha's boyfriend. The kayak tipped, and LaPosha's boyfriend slipped into the water.
While welcome-to-the-neighborhood gifts often include snacks, sweets or a formal introduction, LaPosha's neighbors received a greeting more memorable than most.
"It was quite the introduction," LaPosha said. "I don't think they'll forget us."
LaPosha said she was still feeling some numbness in her fingers Friday, and both her and Captain were a bit bruised up. The incident had more of an emotional impact than physical for LaPosha.
However, it wasn't as bad as it could have been.
"It could have been pretty tragic," she said.
LaPosha has Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, or EDS, a collagen disorder that causes her to have frequent joint dislocations. She said she was lucky to have the core strength to get herself out.
"From (EDS), I have a really strong core because I have to hold my body up all the time, so I think that helped," LaPosha said.
LaPosha warned people to stay off the ice but said to army crawl if necessary. Although her physics lesson seemed to fail her, crawling helped keep her head above water. The Missouri Department of Public Safety makes the same recommendation of lying flat on the ice to distribute your weight.
LaPosha and her boyfriend love their dogs, but LaPosha said she plans on getting an electric fence in addition to a regular one so they don't have to repeat the situation.
"We're really just looking forward to getting a fence," LaPosha said.