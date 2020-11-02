The Columbia Police Department said one person is dead after a shooting at Cosmo Park.
Columbia Police received a shots fired call around 6 p.m. Monday and quickly found the victim and multiple shell casings.
The victim is an adult male and has been identified, but the Police Department has not made the identity public.
Police and medics rendered aid to the victim before pronouncing him dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
There is no information on a suspect, and this is an ongoing investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers, 573-875-7477.