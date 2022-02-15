Don't put away your salt and snow shovels just yet.
After days of spring-like weather, Columbia is slated to get more snow and ice in the coming days, according to the National Weather Service.
Wednesday is expected to be windy and cloudy, with wind speeds of 10-20 mph and gusts of 35 mph. The high will be in the 60s.
There will be rain with a chance of thunderstorms Wednesday evening that will continue into Thursday morning. The temperature is expected to drop into the 30s overnight.
Thursday will be much colder, with a high in the low 30s. Freezing rain is expected late Thursday morning, turning to snow and sleet in the afternoon.
Snow accumulations of 2-3 inches are possible. There is also a chance of ice accumulations up to one-tenth of an inch. The low Thursday night will be around 7 degrees.
"Travel will not be too safe during the morning commute on Thursday," said Matt Beitscher, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. "Regardless of whether it's rain, or rain and snow, or ice accumulations, it will just make for a messy morning commute."
However, it is not expected to be as bad as the snowstorm earlier this month.
"I don't think we're going to see nearly as much snow as last week," Beitscher said.
Any outdoor plants or vegetation blooming will likely be killed by the cold weather, Beitscher said.
The winter weather will be short lived, however, as the sun will return this weekend. Friday through Sunday will be sunny with highs between the low 40s and low 60s.