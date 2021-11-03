Representatives from local aid groups expressed a severe need for permanent affordable housing at a Housing and Community Development Commission meeting Wednesday.
The commission heard public input on the allocation of $2.2 million in federal funding for projects addressing housing insecurity.
Columbia Housing Authority CEO Randy Cole urged the commission to focus funds on expanding Columbia’s supply of affordable housing. He added the community has existing sources for rent and utility assistance but nothing to address the “hard infrastructure” needs of creating more affordable apartments and houses.
The Housing Authority has close to 900 households on its waitlist and has trouble matching vouchers to landlords that will take them.
“Rent assistance, utility assistance — all those things are short term solutions that just push the bubble even bigger,” Cole said. “I think it’s going to come to a head soon.”
Love Columbia Director Jane Williams said her agency has had difficulty helping people find rental units that they could afford, that would take vouchers or could support the size of their families.
Williams explained that five years ago, Love Columbia would receive about 40 calls a week for assistance, and now they take over 100. She brought up the need for aid groups to work together to meet the scale of the problem.
“We’re trying to juggle all the different pots of rental assistance that are out there so that we can make the most of it,” Williams said.
John Dunbar spoke from the Housing Authority’s Resident Advisory Board. Dunbar, who has experienced homelessness, said people’s housing needs exceed what the agencies serving them are aware of.
“We are in desperate need of more housing,” Dunbar said. “The number of people that have come up on waiting lists and the people that are applying — they’re a small fraction.”
HOME-ARP Funds from the Department of Housing and Urban Development will go to local social service agencies to assist people experiencing homelessness, at risk of homelessness or fleeing violence or abuse. This pool of funding is separate from the city’s $25 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Service groups will apply with project proposals by mid-December. The funds will become available in the spring of 2022.