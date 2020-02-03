Proposed ordinances for short-term rentals, like Airbnbs, made headway at the Columbia City Council meeting Monday, with eight proposed amendments passed. The council also discussed a request for an independent auditor.
The City Council presented 15 amendments, some of which were contradictory, to debate and vote on at Monday’s regular meeting.
Before city staff could read the proposed amendments, City Counselor Nancy Thompson pointed out that currently, short-term rentals are considered hotels because they are renting space to transient guests. Hotels are a commercial business, so they are not allowed in residential areas, making them illegal. This means that no short-term rentals can be grandfathered in to any ordinances passed because they are illegal in Columbia.
Thompson said former City Manager Mike Matthes decided to not actively enforce the ordinance prohibiting short-term rentals.
City staff then read and clarified the proposed amendments. The council allowed public comments before council members gave their opinions.
Some of the proposed amendments set standards for the number of guests allowed, the age of guests that would or would not count as a guest, and a maximum number of days a property owner can rent their space.
Peter Yronwode, who has spoken at previous meetings on proposed short-term ordinances, said he thought some of the proposed numbers seemed arbitrary. One amendment proposed that children under three years old would not count as guests.
“A four year old is a threat to a neighborhood, but a three year old is not?” Yronwode asked the council.
Columbia Planning and Zoning Commissioner Anthony Stanton told the City Council to think about all of the work Planning and Zoning put into creating the proposed ordinance and encouraged them to read through the Commission’s minutes.
The council painstakingly went through a motion for every supported amendment, discussed each one and took a vote. Not every amendment was motioned for approval.
With Sixth Ward Council member Betsy Peters and Fourth Ward Council member Ian Thomas absent, City Council passed the following amendments:
- Eliminate the requirement for owner to be present at the property outside of business hours. The owner would still need to designate an agent for the city to contact, even if it is themselves.
- The operator of a short-term rental could have another unhosted rental adjacent to their hosted property.
- Unhosted rentals would be required to get administrative approval for single-family dwellings, with a 95-day limit on rentals.
- Administrative approval would be required for mixed-use corridor and mixed-use downtown zones.
- The city can revoke a certificate of operation with two or more substantiated complaints in a year.
- Implement a nuisance enforcement fee of $2 as a monthly fee for all short-term rentals .
- Two transient guests would be allowed per bedroom.
- Each year, the property owner will need to confirm their property is in compliance with operation standards, which are to be finalized. There is currently only a certificate of compliance required every three years.
City staff was tasked with determining how enforcement would work and how the money would be budgeted to enforcement bodies, such as the police department and the Office of Neighborhood Services. The fee will be put on the property owner but the rental platform would be asked to participate in collecting and/or listing these fees.
Staff will also return to City Council with a draft of an agreement between the city and short-term rental platforms.
After passing some amendments and amending others, City Council voted to table the ordinances until March 16. In the meantime, city staff will harmonize the accepted amendments and create one cohesive ordinance with everything the council has passed thus far. The Planning and Zoning Commission will review the new proposed ordinance at its March 5 meeting and provide a recommendation.
Airbnbs and HomeAways created almost $5 million in revenue for the first 11 months of 2019, according to an information sheet attached to the meeting’s agenda. Additionally, the number of short-term rentals in Columbia doubled from 175 to 350 between March 2017 and September 2019.
At the Jan. 21 City Council meeting, short-term rental ordinances were discussed. Almost 20 people spoke before the council during the public forum, resulting in over three hours of mixed feelings on the ordinances from residents and city councilors alike. Some residents were concerned about noise and garbage nuisances created by short-term renters, especially in unhosted dwellings, while others said they haven’t had any issues with disrespectful renters, according to previous Missourian reporting.
The Planning and Zoning Commission sent the proposed short-term rental ordinances to City Council with a 3-3-3 “no recommendation” vote.
Request for audit
City Manager John Glascock presented a report that the city is looking to send out a request for an independent contractor to audit Columbia’s Finance Department.
Mayor Brian Treece agreed to the need for an audit of the department, but also requested a concurrent audit of Columbia Water and Light. Treece said he was concerned with “financial irregularities” in the Water and Light department.
“The longer this goes on, more inconsistencies will compound,” Treece said.
Treece asked that City Council be included in the decision-making process of an audit vendor once city staff has narrowed down the respondents.