Members of the Mid-Missouri community came together Thursday to celebrate a beam signing for the new terminal at Columbia Regional Airport.
Community members were able to sign a beam that is being placed as the final structural support in the new terminal and hear city officials speak about the newest addition to the Columbia landscape.
The ceremony marked a key milestone in the construction of the new terminal, which remains on track to be completed next summer, according to airport manager Mike Parks.
The new 52,000-square-foot terminal will feature amenities like a new restaurant, a quiet area and service animal relief area along with more space for travelers.
The terminal will help to expand a number of economic possibilities not only for Columbia, but Jefferson City and Mid-Missouri at large, speakers at the ceremony said.
Parks said he is excited at the prospect of the new terminal and what it means for the community.
“It means an opportunity for future growth,” he said.
The older terminal has been part of the airport since the 1960s and has some accessibility issues and lacks amenities such as a restaurant. Travelers board flights by using outdoor ramps that leave them exposed to the weather.
The new terminal will be more accessible for community members. UM System Board of Curators member Robin Wenneker said that many people are not able to use Columbia’s Airport due to its accessibility.
“I am excited for gates that can walk directly on so we can serve us people in all stages of their life and health,” Wenneker said at the event. “You’ve heard about people who can’t get up the stairs, have to drive to St. Louis or Kansas City to catch a flight.”
Bob Nolke, former principal of Hickman High School, was in attendance to sign the beam.
“It’s a thing that the city really needed to do. It really puts us more on the map as far as having a terminal that is reflective of the community,” Nolke said.
Mitchell Fuemmeler, senior project manager for Nabholz Construction, spoke about how the construction on the terminal had persevered through the supply chain issues that have been happening globally.
“We’ve made it through this even with supply chain challenges; we’ve remained on pace and on schedule for next summer,” Fuemmeler said in his speech to the gathering of more than 50 people.
Dignitaries at the event included Mayor Brian Treece, University of Missouri President Mun Choi, Boone County Commissioners Dan Atwill and Janet Thompson, and Columbia Chief of Police Geoff Jones.
A runway extension project that began in late August is still on track to be completed this month, Parks said.
In October, the Columbia City Council received a report from the Airport Advisory Board that it consider renaming the Columbia Regional Airport to Columbia National Airport. However, Treece said that such a consideration should be based on a marketing analysis of whether a change would be helpful and whether that suggestion would be an appropriate new name for the airport. The name change was recommended to coincide with the expansion of the terminal and growth of the airport, according to a city staff report.
While the airport currently is served by American Airlines and United Airlines, United announced last month that it would end its two daily flights at the airport as of Jan. 4.
The airline cited limited resources and staffing impacts caused by the pandemic as reasons for its decision.