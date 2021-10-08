Columbia Regional Airport will expand its parking capacity as a part of the airport's new terminal construction, according to a Friday afternoon meeting for parties interested in the airport's parking.
The proposed $550,715 expansion project would redevelop an additional 90 to 93 standard parking spaces to support the new terminal building at the airport, said Program Director David Hadel.
The proposal also includes a new drop-off path with offshoots to both the existing and new terminals, as well as lighting and storm sewers. Six of the spots will be accessible. The parking lot area currently holds graveled spots, which will be redeveloped into pavement.
Pre-COVID-19, the airport had already seen increased numbers of flights and passengers. In 2009, the airport recorded 25,000 "enplanements," or people boarding planes, according to COU passenger load data. Though the airport remained largely unchanged in the following decade, the airport recorded 130,000 enplanements in 2019.
A higher volume of flights and enplanements entails a higher demand for parking, said Hadel. The capacity of the existing lot is approximately 200 spots, said Airport Manager Mike Parks.
The project proposes to add the new parking in phase one of the redevelopment process, allowing for construction of the lot to begin in the spring of 2022.
The parking lot was originally part of phase three, but project staff decided to move it up "so that it will be ready for the new terminal's opening later that summer," Hadel said.
No members of the public were present at the interested parties meeting to view the preliminary plans and speak with engineers and City of Columbia staff, but the city will hold a public hearing process initiating the approval of the parking lot expansion at the Nov. 1 Columbia City Council meeting, said Stacey Button, the city's director of economic development.