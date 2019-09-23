If you've got a creative idea for art at the new Columbia Regional Airport terminal — and the talent to pull it off — you could be eligible for a big chunk of money under the city's Percent for Art program.

Percent for Art dedicates 1% of the cost of new city buildings toward public art if they have a budget of at least $1 million. Given that the estimated cost of the new terminal is $18.8 million, the budget for artwork would be nearly $189,000.

A staff memo to the Columbia City Council last week said about $150,550 would be available for the actual artwork, after setting aside money for an artist search, administrative expenses, a contingency fund and a long-term maintenance fund for the art.

The council passed a resolution at its meeting last Monday, giving city staff the go-ahead to begin planning for the art project. The staff will work with the Standing Committee on Public Art and the Commission on Cultural Affairs to solicit proposals,  eview submissions and gather public feedback before selecting an artist.

