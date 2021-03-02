The contractor designing and building the new Columbia Regional Airport terminal should be ready to begin site work on the project in May or June and actual construction of the terminal in late summer, the Columbia City Council learned during a Monday night work session.
Mitchell Fuemmeler, senior project manager for Nabholz Construction, briefed the council on the floor plan and materials the company intends to use for the $26.6 million terminal. The interior design features an open floor plan, a color scheme of blues and grays with wood-like accents and polished concrete floors with a river pattern.
The design calls for three gates with room to add a fourth. It also includes a single baggage claim area with room for a second, a ticketing area near the main entrance and a checkpoint area behind a glass wall to promote an open appearance. Holding rooms would be behind the checkpoint area but visible from the lobby. The floors would be half carpeted and half polished concrete.
The floor plan calls for men’s and women’s restrooms, a family restroom and a mothers’ room. There’s even an interior “animal relief” area for those bringing pets along on flights. Restaurant and concession areas would be accessible from both the secure and lobby sides of the terminal.
A car rental service would be accessible by a covered walkway outside the baggage claim area.
The outside of the building would feature red brick, gray concrete, metal mullions and lots of windows. The windows would feature dot-pattern glazing to allow natural light in without creating glare. The main area of the building would have a 25-foot ceiling.
The city held a ceremonial groundbreaking on the terminal in November, but Nabholz has been focusing on the design over the past six-to-eight months. Fuemmeler said the company has erected fencing and is extending utilities to the terminal site. It’s waiting for demolition of Hangar 350 to be complete before site work begins.
After grading the site, Nabholz will focus on concrete work through the summer, and then begin construction of the building with the goal of having it enclosed by the onset of winter.
The terminal is scheduled to open in late spring or early summer of 2022.