After almost three years of waiting, the city will host an opening ceremony for Columbia Regional Airport’s new terminal.
The terminal was originally scheduled to be completed in spring 2022. Now, over half a year later, the on the terminal is ready to be cut.
“This is an opportunity for the entire region to come together and celebrate our new terminal and the amenities it has to offer for travelers in the mid-Missouri region,” Columbia Economic Development Director Stacey Button said in a Thursday press release. “We have planned this opening to ensure that guests are able to tour the entire facility before it becomes operational later this month.”
However, those using the airport still do not know when flights will be going through the new terminal. The city will announce this date at the -cutting ceremony, which is set for 3 p.m. Oct. 19.
The city first mentioned plans about this 52,000-square-foot terminal in November 2019. As the Missourian previously reported, the funding for the airport came from several sources:
- $14.2 million from a special obligation bond, which includes $9 million from the temporary hotel/motel tax and $5 million in passenger facility charges.
- $2 million from the city’s designated loan fund.
- $3 million from the transportation sales tax.
The final cost of the construction ended up totaling $23 million, city officials said in August.
In November 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced the first delay on the terminal, pointing to an opening in the summer of 2022.
The Missourian previously reported on the original plans for the layout in March 2021, in which the most notable addition included three more gates with the possibility of a fourth. The terminal plans then also included a single baggage claim area, with a potential for the addition of a second one, as well as a ticketing area near the main entrance.
In August 2021, the city began extending the runway to accommodate larger aircrafts to take off, especially in inclement weather.
The final beam was placed in December 2021, and efforts persevered despite global supply chain issues. Community members were invited to sign their names on the placement of the last structural beam, making it a symbol of the development of the community. Officials then predicted a more specific end to the construction in March, saying the terminal would open at the end of summer 2022.
Details emerged in April, when the Missourian reported on the new developments in the terminal, stating that the passengers boarding their flights would be greeted by a spacious lobby filled with natural light. They will then turn left and enter an expanded ticket area, and then right to the newly carpeted TSA checkpoint.
Passengers will be able to sit in a larger seating area than before, with a restaurant. And finally, they will board their plane after the use of a brand new, air-conditioned bridge. The days of walking on the tarmac to board their flights will be over.
In June 2022, Airport Manager Mike Parks told the Missourian that the new terminal was expected to be operative by Labor Day. And in late July, they extended the projected opening to late September.
In August, Parks announced the second phase of the project, which includes repurposing the building that was previously used for the Airfield Flight Service Station, at an estimated cost of $2.5 million.