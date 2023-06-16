Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center will return to its normal hours starting Sunday, according to a city news release.
But the Lake of the Woods Pool will remain closed all summer because there are too few lifeguards to staff it.
The Albert-Oakland pool, Columbia's largest public pool, opened on Memorial Day but has had to close twice since due to mechanical problems. The issue had created a chemical imbalance in the water that caused it to fog up, obscuring lifeguards' views of swimmers.
The pool had been operating on a truncated 12-3 p.m. schedule but will now close at 5 p.m. as normal, including on Juneteenth and Independence Day.
The Lake of the Woods Pool will not open this summer due to a shortage of lifeguards. It had been slated to open in late June, according to the release.
Columbia's five municipal pools require 70 to 75 lifeguards to staff them, according to the release, and if the city hires more lifeguards, it will reconsider opening the Lake of the Woods Pool.
For questions about pool hours or closures, please call Columbia Parks and Recreation at 573-874-7460.
Assistant city editor, Summer 2023. Studying journalism, political science and German. Reach me at emjnkc@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720! :)
