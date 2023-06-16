Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center will return to its normal hours starting Sunday, according to a city news release.

But the Lake of the Woods Pool will remain closed all summer because there are too few lifeguards to staff it.

  • Assistant city editor, Summer 2023. Studying journalism, political science and German. Reach me at emjnkc@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720! :)