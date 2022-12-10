Kunama Mtendaji counted under his breath as he played drums that echoed throughout the room.
Columbia residents attending the City Kwanzaa Celebration and Black-Owned Business Expo gathered in the center of the room to celebrate the meaning of true unity.
Columbia Parks and Recreation hosted the event, which took place from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Armory Sports and Recreation Center.
The celebration consisted of a presentation led by Mtendaji that embraced African culture through song, discussion and a lighting ceremony of seven candles that represent the core values of the holiday. Small business owners — such as Katrina Daniels of Exclusive Cuts hair salon — set up booths around the room and handed out pamphlets while speaking to attendees.
Ernestine Newsome experienced her first Kwanzaa celebration as one of the representatives for the Kidney Awareness Resources and Education booth, but it was not her first time celebrating the holiday with the community. She originally thought Kwanzaa was just a way for the Black community to celebrate, but soon learned that it was even more than that, she said.
Newsome prioritized bringing her three kids to the festivities ever since they were seven or eight years old in order to teach them more about their heritage. She recalls seeing the awe in her children's eyes as they listened to the African drumming and the storytellers.
"They would sit around right in the middle and they would gulp for knowledge," Newsome said.
Mtendaji discussed the core principles of the holiday: Umoja (Unity), Kujichagulia (Self-Determination), Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility), Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics), Nia (Purpose), Kuumba (Creativity) and Imani (Faith).
"It's all about caring," Newsome said in reference to the discussion of the principles. "Being your brother's keeper."
Mtendaji continued to discuss the core of the celebration of Kwanzaa — family and home. He taught the attendees "harambee," a word in Swahili that signifies "we pull together."
"It's things that all people everywhere do all the time," Mtendaji said in reference to practicing unity. "This is something specifically within an African context to help to rebuild African culture — African people of African descent in the United States."
The holiday was started in 1966 by Maulana Karenga, a professor at California State University–Long Beach. The holiday takes place from Dec. 26 until Jan. 1.
Maronica "Ronnie" Kitchen, a social service consultant, attended the event to promote her business that provides resources and assistance to low-income adults.
"It is something you have to experience to know," Kitchen said. "It's a teaching of the African American holiday — teaching people what it's about and how it's celebrated."
As Mtendaji lit each candle in the front of the room, he shared stories about each value and its importance to Kwanzaa. Specifically, he shared a story of an intertwined bundle of sticks. The story involved a grandmother asking her grandchildren to pass around and try to unravel the bundle, but with the tightness of the sticks, they were unable. The grandmother then untied one stick slightly, making it easier for the bundle to unravel and asked the youngest child to pull it apart.
Quoting the grandmother, Mtendaji said, "When we are together and united, can't nobody break us."