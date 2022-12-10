Kunama Mtendaji counted under his breath as he played drums that echoed throughout the room. 

Columbia residents attending the City Kwanzaa Celebration and Black-Owned Business Expo gathered in the center of the room to celebrate the meaning of true unity.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Vox Magazine Reporter, Fall 2020 Studying Fashion Journalism Reach me at cgln4r@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Assistant city editor, fall 2022. Reach me at kristinkuchno@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you