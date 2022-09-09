Following an afternoon of heavy traffic and lane closures, all lanes on Interstate 70 westbound have reopened. 

Around noon on Friday, a vehicle collision between Sorrels Overpass and Stadium Boulevard caused a temporary lane closure, according to a tweet from the Boone County Fire Protection District. The crash was cleared around 1:27 p.m., the tweet read. 

