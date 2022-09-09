Following an afternoon of heavy traffic and lane closures, all lanes on Interstate 70 westbound have reopened.
Around noon on Friday, a vehicle collision between Sorrels Overpass and Stadium Boulevard caused a temporary lane closure, according to a tweet from the Boone County Fire Protection District. The crash was cleared around 1:27 p.m., the tweet read.
Later in the day, a second crash happened on I-70 near the Missouri River Bridge. The scene of the crash was cleared and lanes were reopened about an hour later , according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Also Friday, the Fire Department reported a commercial vehicle fire near the 115 mile marker. As of Friday afternoon it was not clear whether the accident affected traffic .