The weekend winter storm is over, with all Columbia streets reported passable Monday by city officials.

All streets are passable by a front-wheel drive vehicle, said Barry Dalton, the community relations specialist for Columbia Public Works.

"But crews are in for their normal day shift responding as needed," he added.

As the snow that hit the city Saturday with less than four inches, public works crews focused on priority routes this weekend, said Dalton.

KOMU weathercaster Alexis Clemons said temperatures are rising and becoming warmer towards the end of the week.

Snow will melt and everything will return to normal around Wednesday or Thursday, she said.

