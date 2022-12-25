Damon Coyle’s work space feels like a mad scientist’s laboratory.
Filing cabinets are filled with bottles of fake blood. Molds of emaciated bodies sit on tables. Prosthetic bones poke out of silicone arms.
Yet everything in this lab is built for teaching.
“We’re not looking for cool; we’re looking to reach the learning objective,” Coyle said. “Beauty takes form in function.”
The Shelden Clinical Simulation Center at the MU School of Medicine creates real-world scenarios for future doctors, nurses, clinicians and veterinarians to practice medicine in a controlled environment.
The center occupies more than 30,000 square feet across four buildings on the MU medical campus. Here, students practice, make mistakes and get better at basic skills.
Repetition reduces fear when they are faced with an actual medical emergency. They have confidence in their abilities because they have practiced these skills repeatedly, and muscle memory takes over.
“If we can prepare these medical professionals in a simulated, comfortable, repeatable environment, that will ultimately carry through when they’re on game day,” Coyle said. “Practicing like you play is sort of an ethos we try to live by here.”
Medical students isolate specific skills they struggle with and practice until their comfort levels improve, no matter how many times it takes. Taylor Lavalle, a first-year medical student, has practiced skills repeatedly in the simulation center.
“It’s really helpful and helps me just learn how to be the best doctor possible beyond the books,” Lavalle said.
Prior to exams, she scheduled extra time in the Simulation Center with her professor. After completing a trial, the professor reviewed the scenario, made critiques and sent her right back in to practice again, and again, and again.
The crucial part of Coyle’s work with the center is designing models and prosthetics so lifelike they can be mistaken for the real thing. When someone sees his work and gasps, he considers it the highest possible compliment.
“The closer you can get to reality, the more the learners are going to buy into it, and the more that they buy into it, accept it and suspend that disbelief, the more they are going to behave like it’s a real situation,” said Jack Wells, a family medicine doctor who uses work from the center. “That’s what you want.”
Dena Higbee, director of the center, hired Coyle understanding his singular perspective as both a man of medicine and a man of art. This intersection is where Coyle can produce such realistic products with details as minute as beard stubble on the models’ faces.
As amazing as these models are, perhaps the most impressive feature is their reusability. For the past few decades, medical students practiced suturing and IV insertion on vinyl molds.
These molds do not feel or act like real skin, and after several uses the needle marks are easily visible. Coyle uses silicone, a material much more durable and long-lasting, promising reuse for countless years to come.
“The reason why silicone is so great of a tissue analog is that it goes back together, like real tissue would,” Coyle said.
With all the important learning gaps these models are filling, it is important to note the areas of medicine that just cannot be simulated, including radiology and pathology. The microscopic nature and X-ray technology of these fields prevents Coyle from properly re-creating anything close to realistic or useful.
Still, Coyle and Higbee are always looking for more ways to bridge the gap of simulation and reality with models and trainers. This includes improving upon current training materials.
“Where this whole thing started was augmenting the things that we currently have, but then finding that there were still gaps in what was available on the market and then starting to identify and fill those gaps for our own teaching purposes,” Higbee said.
The simulation center pioneered several models that have not only helped University Hospital, but hospitals around the United States. Looking to the future, Coyle and Higbee hope to bring the models to volunteer fire companies and rural clinics.
“That’s the broader scope that we have is being able to take everything on the road and reach these communities that actually need that first line of training even more so than our own academic health center does,” Higbee said.
As Coyle continues to pour molds and produce startlingly realistic models for the benefit of medical learners, he keeps his lab door open for anyone to reach out with new project ideas.
Above all else, the hope is for each new mold to further close the reality gap and improve health care education for the next generation of doctors.
“They say the sky’s the limit with simulation, and it pretty much is,” Wells said.