'Already lived it' — CHA member finds her voice

In October, Jama Rahn sat on the couch in her new apartment, sighed and felt her anxiety float away.
The apartment is not the first home she’s had since getting out of homelessness 10 years ago, but she started to feel as if she was no longer waiting for the other shoe to drop. She felt like she finally had space to breathe.
Rahn likens the experience of being a formerly homeless veteran to impostor syndrome — like the soldier next to you has done more to deserve getting help, and you’re bound to be found out. Now, she’s over that feeling.
“I’ve got a good landlord now. I feel stable,” she said. “When you have your own little space and you can cry ... or just breathe; it’s so much better.”
Rahn, 56, spent nearly 30 years struggling with bouts of housing insecurity and homelessness entangled with symptoms of undiagnosed post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), chronic illness and domestic violence.
Over time, she would relinquish custody of her children and escape domestic abuse following a traumatic brain injury. Finally, she accepted a diagnosis of PTSD that stemmed from a sexual assault she suffered at 18.
“It all goes back to that day. All of it does,” Rahn said. “The vertigo, the migraines, the job problems, the (traumatic brain injury), the homelessness, the fibro(myalgia) — it all links to that.”
Her final episode of homelessness brought her in 2011 to Columbia where she has more solid ground to build a new life and reflect on what she’s been through.
Since August, she’s channeled her experience into a position on the Columbia Housing Authority Board of Commissioners. The newest member of the board, she says she’s still on the learning curve of what her seat entails.
“Having someone that’s had that lived experience at the table offering their own opinions does impact how we make decisions and what decisions we make,” Housing Authority CEO Randy Cole said.
She wants to represent the intricacies of finding landlords to take vouchers and the reality that the trauma of homelessness lingers after finding housing. Rahn also wants people to see homelessness as an issue that affects them rather than an uncomfortable truth to push away.
“It can take years for that sigh to come.”
‘You don’t know what’s wrong with you’
Rahn’s bouts of homelessness began after her discharge from the Army Reserves in the 1980s. It would take 25 years for her to be diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.
Rahn went to her sergeant the night she was sexually assaulted by another service member in 1985. She says she doesn’t remember the violation, but rather how her mentor reacted when she told him about the assault. He told her not to think about it, not to talk about it — to forget it ever happened, Rahn said.
“I’ll never forget the look on his face. It was killing him to tell me this,” she said. “It was telling me, ‘you’re not worth it; you’re not worth it; you’re not worth it.’”
Rahn described the moment as the source of her PTSD. She said she has few flashbacks to the assault itself and more to that conversation.
“I think that’s where then all the bad relationships came in and got worse — because I wasn’t worth it,” she said.
Rahn did what she was told and didn’t speak about the attack for years.
Keeping a job became a challenge. Rahn would keep employment on and off over years, but episodes of deep depression, anxiety and chronic pain would make her too exhausted or on edge to leave her home.
“It’s so mentally draining when you don’t know what’s wrong with you, but you know that something is,” she said.
Rahn would keep a home for months at a time but never easily. She would couch surf, stay in shelters and stay with friends without paying rent or signing a lease. Rahn would have respite from housing insecurity during her two marriages, but not in between.
In 1993, Rahn gave up custody of her three children in divorce proceedings because she knew she couldn’t give them the life they needed. Her ex-husband had more means to support them. She said she knew keeping them would have been selfish.
Still, it took until the last five years or so to forgive herself. She couldn’t watch the movie “Mrs. Doubtfire” without bawling.
“When you make a sacrifice for your kids to have a better life at your cost, you know, that’s what — motherhood — that’s what parenthood is,” she said.
Imagining another life with her children or romanticizing what could have been Rahn calls “self-injurious drama.”
“To think of that being someplace over the rainbow is really kind of dark for me,” she said.
‘It was like being dumbfounded’
A therapist would first land on a PTSD diagnosis around 2010. Rahn was in a relationship with an abusive man, but the therapist suggested the trauma had originated years before. Still, Rahn didn’t speak about her assault. She brushed off the idea that PTSD had been what followed her through the years.
“I was mad because that was reserved for combat soldiers,” she said.
She left her partner after the last time he attacked her — leaving her with a traumatic brain injury.
She didn’t know she had a concussion. She remembers looking down at her shoes, seeing they were untied but not knowing to tie them.
“I was lost. I didn’t know what to do, but I knew that I should have known,” Rahn said. “It was like being dumbfounded.”
She left that night with only a toothbrush, a textbook and a laptop.
Over the following months, she would leave one domestic violence shelter and move on to the next each time he found her by phone. Rahn hated the close quarters of homeless shelters. She had no space to herself to work on her online classes and no privacy to cry if she wanted to.
She was staying in a shelter in Rolla when she first told her mother about the 1985 assault and received a second diagnosis for PTSD.
She came to Columbia for an appointment at the Veterans Affairs hospital and lodged there for about two months. She entered a work-therapy program.
In January 2012, a landlord agreed to rent Rahn an apartment below market value while she waited for a housing voucher for veterans. At that point, she would have rather lived on the street than look at another shelter.
Within about a year, Rahn was diagnosed with the traumatic brain injury she sustained from the concussion.
“They call it mild cognitive disorder, but that’s only because I know the difference between a bird and a cat,” Rahn laughs. “It doesn’t seem mild to me.”
When she moved into that first apartment on Garth Avenue, Rahn had no furniture, no books. She didn’t have a frying pan. She would walk to the Salvation Army every other week and buy supplies for her space.
The process of building her home was like watching a seed grow. “I found wonderment and amazement again,” she said.
‘It really restores a whole lot of faith’
Now, Rahn’s living room teems with handmade decor and art she made herself. She and her cat, Yadi el Gato, sit on couches Rahn reupholstered .
Unable to drive or keep a traditional job since suffering her brain injury, Rahn converted her apartment’s basement garage into an art studio and green house to keep her plants thriving through the winter. She paints on a work table she built herself. The table is fashioned with wheels, making the space more adaptable to her needs. When her insomnia keeps her up, Rahn can sew all night with no one to bother her.
Rahn spends most of her time in this work room. Working with her hands gives her an outlet to forget her chronic pain and tolerate the world.
“It really restores a whole lot of faith when a seed grows and you end up eating a tomato.”
At age 56, Rahn feels she’s defied the odds. After reading academic literature on how the stress of homelessness and anxiety shortens life expectancies, Rahn said many people who have lived lives like hers don’t make it far past 50.
If she hadn’t sustained a concussion and left her partner, she said she wouldn’t have made it.
“That concussion probably saved my life,” she said. “If it didn’t save my life, it gave me life.”
Rahn struggles with accepting not being able to work, but she tries to live by the maxim: “Other people’s opinions of me are none of my business, and half the time my own aren’t either.”
Rahn became friends with Vance Shook when they both received services from the VA around 2012. The two bonded by running errands together and sharing meditation practices and other tools for living with PTSD and traumatic brain injuries. Shook said he’s seen her grow more comfortable with asking for help over the years.
“She can just say, ‘Hey, I need to see you right now,’ and she knows I’ll go over because we’re friends,” Shook said. “We’re soldiers. We have to take care of each other.”
Shook admires Rahn’s drive to inform people’s views of homelessness and poverty through the CHA board and speaking at city meetings.
Cole, the Housing Authority CEO, said that Rahn has been instrumental in the board’s decision to remove the preference for employed applicants on their waiting list and to the ongoing process of creating a formal leadership structure to the Resident Services Advisory Board.
Developing that formal leadership model is an important project to Cole, as it gives residents more input into CHA’s developments and existing programs.
Cole also noted Rahn’s contributions at a public hearing with the Housing and Community Development Commission as important to CHA’s Kinney Point development.
“I think that was a very powerful hearing,” Cole said. “Her voice and a couple other residents that were there I think really helped launch that project forward.”
Rahn has also started helping homeless and housing insecure people navigate the process of applying for vouchers and housing. She said providing support can make a difference, as that feeling of self-doubt often keeps others from accessing services they need.
She wants people to understand they’re closer to homelessness than they think they are. She said that losing a job without months of saved living expenses would put most people on the street — but people treat it as something that doesn’t affect them.
“We don’t want to see or hear uncomfortable. It’s uncomfortable because you’re close to it — closer than what you want to be,” she said.
Reckoning with that discomfort and turning it into something useful is what compels Rahn to speak so openly about her experiences with homelessness and abuse. She thinks people respond with discomfort when she talks about being homeless because she doesn’t look like a homeless person.
“If I don’t tell my story, then I’m wasting my story,” Rahn said. “I’ve already lived it.”