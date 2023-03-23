Go COMO bus tracking on Android devices is temporarily available through the free DoubleMap Bus Tracker app.
The original Android version of the Go COMO app no longer works.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Go COMO bus tracking on Android devices is temporarily available through the free DoubleMap Bus Tracker app.
The original Android version of the Go COMO app no longer works.
After downloading the DoubleMap Bus Tracker app from the Google Play Store, riders can select "Go COMO" from the list of systems to track buses and view announcements.
According to a news release from Columbia Public Works, "this is only a temporary solution as Go COMO staff explore options to replace the Go COMO app."
Mizzou and Higher Education reporter, fall 2022 Studying journalism and French Reach me at kegdkb@umsystem.edu
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Public Life editor
573-884-5366
swaffords@missouri.edu