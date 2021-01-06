Hunters in Missouri killed 14,555 deer during the alternative-methods portion of the deer hunting season, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
The season, which allows hunters to take deer using muzzleloader rifles, centerfire handguns, air-powered guns, bows, crossbows and atlatls, began the day after Christmas and ended Sunday.
Hunters during last year’s alternative-methods season killed 12,024 deer.
Top counties this year were Franklin with 318 deer killed, Callaway with 317 and Osage with 298. In Boone County, hunters killed 168 deer, including 38 antlered bucks, 23 button bucks and 107 does.
The archery deer and turkey season continues through Jan. 15.