An alternative to using the Electoral College to in presidential elections will be the subject of a presentation Tuesday hosted by the League of Women Voters of Columbia-Boone County and the Columbia Public Library.
The topic will be addressed with time for questions and answers at noon Tuesday at the Columbia Library, according to a news release.
The program will be an opportunity for the public to learn about a national initiative — the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact — that would ensure that the president is elected by the total popular vote.
The U.S. Constitution requires the use of an Electoral College in the election of the president, but the Electoral College system can allow a candidate to win the presidency while losing the popular vote.
One solution which would avoid changing the Constitution is the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, the news release said. This is an agreement among a group of U.S. states and the District of Columbia to award all their electoral votes to whichever presidential candidate wins the overall popular vote in the 50 states and the District of Columbia.
Angie Dunlap, from the League of Women Voters of Missouri, will present information about this movement followed by an opportunity for questons.