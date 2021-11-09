'Always smiling': Mahinga Tubirore helps Columbia's African community find tastes of home

It’s hard to fit all of the rich and diverse cuisine from an entire continent into a small store off Old 63, but Mahinga Tubirore still tries to get a little bit from everywhere into his African Market.
“We’ll have African people — international students and refugees — who will visit, and they’re (able to find) familiar foods ... with the taste that makes them feel like home,” Tubirore said.
Tubirore opened African Market in 2019 after chasing that feeling from Columbia all the way to St. Louis to regularly visit the nearest African grocery store. He came to the U.S. as a refugee from Congo, and it hasn’t always been easy to find the foods that remind him of home.
Now, he spends his days surrounded by tea from Kenya, beans from Nigeria and cassava leaves from Congo to help provide for the small, but growing African community in Columbia.
Making the journey
One of five siblings, Tubirore grew up in a town in the eastern part of Congo. He said that back in the day, life in Congo was great. He spent his time going to school, hanging out with friends and helping out in his parents’ store.
“I used to think they were just getting me to be someone to work for free,” he joked. “But I realized later they really needed me.”
But that peace and stability was lost when the country spun into unrest following the fall of former Congolese President Joseph Mobutu and the ensuing chaos that was hastened by the genocide in neighboring Rwanda. The lives of millions of people changed irrevocably, Tubirore’s among them.
Tubirore lost his parents to the conflict and fled with his siblings to a refugee camp in Burundi. In 2007, he came to the U.S. at the age of 19. Before coming to Columbia, he spent time in Washington state and Iowa, working jobs in restaurants, meat production and manufacturing.
Tubirore said one of the biggest culture shocks upon arriving in the U.S. was the sheer excess of American living. Before coming to Columbia, he worked for a while at a pizza place in Seattle. He said was stunned at how much leftover food he would throw away throughout his shift.
“(Some) people here, they have so much, but they don’t appreciate it,” he said. “I was just coming from a refugee camp (where) people were dying and (had) no food, and then I come here. And to see how much food they throw away ... I just feel like my heart was crushing and wished there was some way the people in my country could have something to eat.”
He said other difficulties included mastering a new language and adjusting to the winter weather. He’s now able to use his own experience to empathize and assist customers who come in looking for advice on navigating American life as a refugee. (And he’s able to do so in English, French or Swahili.)
Finding a home away from home
Tubirore and his wife, Marthe Beza, were both born in the Congo, but they met through friends in the U.S. They hit it off immediately, and the couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary at the end of October.
Beza couldn’t keep a smile off her face as she talked about her husband.
“He’s a good guy, a good friend,” she said. “We share the same culture, so it’s easy to understand each other.”
On a recent weekend, Beza cooked a hearty meal of goat meat, rice, cassava leaves and mandazi, a type of fried dough that can be made sweet or unsweet. As usual, all the ingredients came from African Market. While she cooked, Tubirore entertained their two kids — Ezra, 3, and Hosea, 1, — in the living room with toys and the captivating scenes of CoComelon.
Sunday meals are one of the few times they can spend together as a family. Tubirore works six days a week, sometimes nearly 10 hours a day, and Beza works nights to finish her degree at MU. But Beza said Tubirore is always sure to make the most of his time and put family first.
“We have very little time, but we use it well,” she said. “The good thing about (Mahinga) is that even if he had a bad day over there (at the store), by the time he gets home, he is always smiling and ready to see us and play with the kids.”
Tubirore also said he’s been able to find a broader sense of belonging and community in Columbia. He credited this fact to the robust refugee and immigrant populations in the area and community organizations like City of Refuge. He said that even though it’s not that big, Columbia draws people from a lot of different places in the world.
“When my brother and I came to Columbia, we thought we’d be the only African people here,” he said. “But we were able to find people from all over: Burundi, Nigeria, Eritrea. It was surprising.”
Tubirore said he still thinks about the things he’s missing by not being able to raise his family in Congo. The opportunities and peace afforded to him in the U.S. don’t eclipse the homesickness one can feel.
He said one of his best memories from childhood is how everyone in their neighborhood knew and took care of each other, meaning kids could run around and mingle with their friends. Here in America, he said he doesn’t feel comfortable letting his kids out of his sight.
“It’s good (here) because there’s peace. ... But I wonder about how they’re growing up,” he said. “We’re here, but we could be doing this — kids, the store — there (in Congo). But we can’t because there’s no peace. ... It makes me sad to think about home now.”
But despite the difficulties, Tubirore said moving to the U.S. has given him the stability and comfort to allow him to raise a happy, healthy family.
“This is a place where you can find peace, to come to this country to have opportunities and a job,” he said. “I have friends here, and family. So I have hope.”