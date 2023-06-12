Amanda Shires will perform as part of the Treeline Music Fest on Sept. 29 on the MU Health stage, according to a post Monday on the festival's Instagram.

Shires joins the likes of Ethel Cain and Noah Cyrus in the lineup. Muna, Japanese Breakfast, The Robert Cray Band, Salt 'N' Pepa and Sierra Ferrell will serve as headliners.

