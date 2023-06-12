Amanda Shires will perform as part of the Treeline Music Fest on Sept. 29 on the MU Health stage, according to a post Monday on the festival's Instagram.
Two more artists, including the Saturday night headliner, will be announced at a later date to round out the roster, according to the festival's Instagram.
Shires returns to the newly rebranded festival for the first time since 2019. She also played at what was then called Roots N Blues in 2017 and 2018.
As an accomplished fiddle player, Shires has performed as a solo act and with fellow festival alumni Brandi Carlile and Maren Morris in the country music supergroup The Highwomen. She also plays with her husband, Jason Isbell, as a member of his band, The 400 Unit. Shires' seventh solo album, "Take It Like a Man," came out in 2022.
The festival will take place from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 in Stephens Lake Park. Passes can be purchased through the festival's website.