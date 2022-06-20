Amateur radio enthusiasts in Boone County will join operators across the nation in an event to promote radio skills starting 1 p.m. Saturday through noon Sunday.
Amateur radio operators from the Central Missouri Radio Association will gather at Rock Bridge State Park for ARRL Field Day, an annual event organized by the National Association for Amateur Radio.
Participants in the event will use their radios, often referred to as ham radios, to attempt to contact as many other operators as possible across the world, said Boone County Assistant Emergency Coordinator Chris Swisher. Ham radios are assigned 26 of their own bands, or groups of frequencies, along the radio dial.
Swisher said the event is not quite a competition, but participants will earn points based on how many frequencies they can contact. Points can be earned in other ways as well, such as inviting an elected official or bouncing a signal off the moon, Swisher said.
The radios will operate on generator power, Swisher said. This mimics an emergency situation like a natural disaster, where amateur radios are particularly useful because they can function when phone and internet lines are down and can be set up in minutes.
"It's an exercise for us to go out and use those skills, hone our equipment, make sure it's all working and really just get things that we can practice in a non-emergency situation that we would actually apply in an emergency situation," Swisher said.
People who want to participate can go to Rock Bridge State Park, receive a radio and link up through a "get-on-the-air" station manned by a licensed operator, Swisher said. Home base for the event will be at Billy Gilbert Memorial Shelter off Missouri 163.
Swisher said ham radio is "really a varied hobby" that can connect enthusiasts to distant places.
"Some folks like emergency communications, and some people just like to sit and chat with people they've never met before in a faraway countries," Swisher said. "It allows you that kind of landscape that folks can learn a new skill and communicate with people that maybe don't communicate in the standard ways."