Ashland might soon become home to a new Amazon distribution center, according to planning documents and city officials.
Documents from the Ashland Planning and Zoning Commission show that plans for a site near the Columbia Regional Airport have been approved, and Ashland Mayor Richard Sullivan said Amazon's name is on the work permits for the site.
However, Sullivan said that Amazon has not yet officially confirmed the project, and company representatives could not be reached for comment this week.
The distribution center would be built at the Cartwright Industrial and Technology Park, the first tenant of the development near the airport. According to minutes from the Planning and Zoning Commission's Dec. 14 meeting, the building permits for the project have been acquired. Sullivan said construction has already started on the site.
Larry Potterfield, who developed the industrial park, confirmed to the Boone County Journal that he sold the site to a third party who will lease the property to Amazon.
Sullivan said he hopes the center will become an asset to the Ashland community and highlighted what a project like this could mean for the economy.
“It means more houses. It means more retail use of our restaurants and businesses and increased sales tax revenue. That’s great for our community,” he said.
The site plan shows over 300 parking spots, according to Sullivan.
“Hopefully, this will be an economic benefit to our community," Sullivan said.