'America needed this verdict': Columbia reacts to the Chauvin trial decision nearly a year after George Floyd's death

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee into George Floyd’s neck until he died, was found guilty of murder Tuesday.
After around 10 hours of deliberation, the jury convicted Chauvin on all three charges: second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Local attorney Stephen Wyse called it a major step in the right direction.
“Well, I think the jury followed the facts of law,” Wyse said. “It’s a positive sign that police officers were part of the prosecution; that they came forward and said ‘Listen, this is not how it’s supposed to be.’”
Wyse noted that cameras and public accountability measures “(have) started to fix it some on the criminal side.” But as long as law enforcement’s actions are shielded by the law, “we’re going to have endangered citizens whose rights are violated,” he said.
George Floyd’s murder almost a year ago on May 25 ignited a national movement for Black lives — one that placed American policing on the stand.
Rep. David Tyson Smith, D-Columbia, said the verdict went some way toward accountability and healing for the country.
“Law enforcement officers have not been held accountable for killing people of color in this country,” he said. “America needed this verdict.”
Matt Akins, who founded Citizens for Justice, an activist group that films and monitors police behavior, echoed that the trial was a reckoning for the nation.
“Everyone knows this was not Derek Chauvin versus the state of Minnesota. This was America versus policing,” he said.
Traci Wilson-Kleekamp, the president of Race Matters, Friends, spoke with members of the community after the verdict and said she was particularly distressed while listening to the defense side of the trial.
“They wanted us to believe that what we saw is normal, and unfortunately, they’re right,” Wilson-Kleekamp said. “It is normal; It is how police treat people.”
Iman Eldeib, an ambassador for the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Columbia, said the verdict was a step in the right direction but that it does not necessarily mean justice has been served.
“What if we didn’t have a video?” Eldeib said. “Do we think that justice would have even been approached? Because like Traci said, I really feel that this is not justice. This is an approach of justice, but Mr. Floyd will never come back. His family will never spend that time with him. And I think about all the other people who have died and there wasn’t a video.”
Wilson-Kleekamp also emphasized that mistrust between the public, especially marginalized groups, and police is also a local issue.
“Just a few weeks ago, our city council voted not to have the city manager talk to the Columbia Police Officers Association about their social media policy,” she said. “That’s kind of in the weeds and not the big deal, but the big deal is that we have zero transparency in our department.”
Key Banks, vice president of the MU Black Pre-Law Students Association, said that while he is happy with the verdict, his fear of how others might react is equally matched, especially based on previous racial tensions at MU.
“As happy as we are, there are people on the other side who are just as upset, and there’s no telling what they might do or how they might act out towards Black people in response to the verdict,” Banks said. “I know a concern for me is, are there cops that are going to be more trigger happy or more aggressive with me as a Black man just because Derek Chauvin was punished?”
Banks also said he hopes the verdict will create an understanding that law enforcement officers will be held accountable for acting recklessly toward Black lives, rather than getting away with it as they have in the past.
“We need to work to change the culture within all police departments, within all law enforcement offices, to really get people to understand that your role in these jobs is to serve and protect,” Banks said. “Not just serve and protect a certain demographic, but to really serve and protect everyone.”
House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, said the verdict represents a system that ensures justice and that no one is above the law, including law enforcement.
“As the House considers bills in the session’s final weeks that seek to shield police from accountability and tilt the system against justice, lawmakers would do well to remember this day,” Quade said.
Bishop W. Shawn McKnight said that while this is a step forward for the justice system, “we must still face the reality that we are not done with racism.”
MU encourages students and faculty to use campus resources and attend in-person Tiger Support sessions this week. MU’s resources include the Office of Civil Rights & Title IX; MUPD; the Wellness Resource Center; the Counseling Center; support centers within the Division of Inclusion, Diversity and Equity; and the Employee Assistance Program.