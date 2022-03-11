American Airlines will add a new flight out of Columbia Regional Airport to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport beginning April 6. The flight will depart daily at 11:59 a.m.
This will be the fifth daily outbound flight from the airport, according to a Columbia Regional Airport news release. Two of those are to Chicago O'Hare International Airport, while the other three are to Dallas-Fort Worth.
"Columbia Airport is undergoing a period of significant change and improvement," Airport Manager Mike Parks said in the release. "We are excited to increase the number of flights to and from COU."
This announcement comes as the new airport terminal nears its completion. The terminal is set to open late this summer.
American Airlines is currently the only airline operating flights to and from the airport after United Airlines announced it was suspending its flights in January because of staffing shortages and resource limitations presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Missourian previously reported.