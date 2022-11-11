Larry Smith was driving past Herbert Williams American Legion Post 202 with his wife, Linda, last week when he did a double take.

"Oh my God, that is a Sheridan tank!" he exclaimed.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you