Larry Smith was driving past Herbert Williams American Legion Post 202 with his wife, Linda, last week when he did a double take.
"Oh my God, that is a Sheridan tank!" he exclaimed.
Smith, a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran, had fought and lived on the same tank model in Vietnam for almost a year from 1969 to 1970.
On Saturday, that M551 Sheridan tank was dedicated by American Legion Post 202 "as a tribute to all who have served in uniform and as a symbol that freedom is not free."
In May, the post got a call from the Army. It had a Sheridan tank in Wichita, Kansas, that needed a new home and was wondering if the Columbia post was interested.
"Yeah, we'll take it," Post 202 Vice Commander Paul Hobbs said members told the Army. "But the issue for us was, 'How are we going to get it here? And how much is it going to cost?'"
There was one critical detail: The American Legion post had just two weeks to get the tank.
The biggest step in the process was moving the tank from Wichita to Columbia, but there were several other important steps, said Post 202 Cmdr. Melvin Bradley. A concrete slab had to be poured for where the tank would rest. To do that, the legion post had to remove a large tree that stood in the desired location. Then, once the 16-ton tank had been picked up on a large truck and taken to Columbia, it was towed on an 80-ton tow truck up to the concrete slab, Bradley said. Local businesses helped with each step.
"It was in pretty rough shape and needed restoration," Hobbs said. "So we decided that we needed to do something, and we had another group that came in and sandblasted, primed and painted it for us."
Hobbs said he hopes the tank will act as a new Columbia landmark for the post, where people driving by will notice it — just like Smith did.
"We have been trying for years to get some major piece of military equipment to put out out there on that hillside," Hobbs said. "I drove by here probably for the first two or three years when (I) moved to Columbia. I didn't know there was an American Legion here, and I was an old veteran."
Smith said he has mixed emotions when he sees the tank in Columbia all these years later.
"It just brings back a lot of memories," Smith said. "Good memories and bad memories, but mostly good. A lot of great guys, really, that some of them gave their lives for. It was wartime, where not everybody comes home. So I was one of the first ones to come back. I was very lucky."
Smith, a farmer, has lived 10 miles east of Fulton his whole life. What makes him emotional, he said, is knowing that a tank once 12,000 miles from his home is now only about 40 miles away.
Bill Stucker, another Vietnam veteran, shared some of his experiences in the Sheridan tanks. One day in Vietnam, he said, the tanks in front of and behind him were blown up.
"I was never scratched," Stucker said. "So, you know, God was treating us right I guess."
American Legion Post 202 is located on Legion Lane off Broadway in east Columbia.