American Outdoor Brands successfully spun off from Smith & Wesson on Monday and is now listed as an independent, publicly traded company on the Nasdaq Stock Market.
The move will help take its outdoor supply brands — including Bubba, Schrade, Hooyman and Crimson Trace — from “niche to known,” Brian Murphy, president and CEO of the company, said in a promotional video that was shown on the Nasdaq MarketSite building at Times Square.
Before opening its distribution center in Columbia, Smith & Wesson, a traditional gun manufacturer, changed its name to American Outdoor Brands in an attempt to rebrand and branch away from the firearms industry into the realm of outdoor recreational equipment.
Over time, American Outdoor Brands diversified and evolved to become distinctly different from its parent company, Smith & Wesson, which encouraged the spin-off, Murphy said.
The company is now independently listed under the Nasdaq ticker symbol “AOUT.” Smith & Wesson Brands’ ticker symbol is now SWBI.
Murphy and his associates were pictured marking their first day of trading by virtually ringing the opening bell on the Nasdaqon Tuesday morning.
There are a variety of reasons why companies choose to become publicly traded. The move can generate capital for expansion or to pay off debt, and it can boost awareness of a company’s brand.
American Outdoor Brands’ opening stock price was valued at $16.15 and ranged from $14.57 to $19.28 throughout the day before closing at $17.78 per share, according to Market Watch.
In 2017, Boone County approved the use of Chapter 100 bonds to entice American Outdoor Brands to build its $42 million national distribution center off state Route Z. The incentive gives the company a 50% real estate tax abatement in exchange for guaranteeing it creates a certain number of jobs. At the time, the company was expected to create 328 jobs with an average annual wage of $46,786, according to a previous Missourian report.
The county also used about $2 million in federal Community Development Block Grant money to make road improvements to accommodate the distribution center.
To meet its obligation to the county, American Outdoor Brands must employ at least 66 people in jobs that pay an annual wage above the county’s average of $37,442 with an increasing amount of high-paying job opportunities through the year 2028.
The company has about 300 employees spread across four locations now, with the majority of them in Columbia. American Outdoor Brands will not disclose payroll or salary information, Elizabeth Sharp, vice president of investor relations, said.
“We currently have a number of job openings,” Sharp said in an email, detailing warehouse, logistical, marketing, engineering and e-commerce roles.
Both American Outdoor Brands and Smith & Wesson will continue to work out of the Columbia distribution center, Sharp confirmed.
As a growth-oriented company, American Outdoor Brands intends to streamline the organic development of various rugged outdoor products. The company also plans on investing in suitable financial and strategic acquisitions as it branches out from Smith & Wesson.
“Our passion for products that allow people to pursue their outdoor adventures is especially timely right now,” Murphy said. “At a time when consumers are increasingly looking to outdoor activities, we are proud to deliver innovative products that make it possible for people to re-think their connection with the outdoors.”