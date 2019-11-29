The average cost of this year's classic Thanksgiving meal for 10 was $48.91, just a penny higher than last year last year, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation's annual Thanksgiving survey.
Turkey cost the most, or $20.80 for a 16-pound bird, or roughly $1.30 a pound. The rest of the shopping list includes stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls with butter, peas, cranberries, a veggie tray, pumpkin pie with whipped cream, coffee and milk.
More than 250 volunteer shoppers checked prices at grocery stores in 38 states. They didn't consider special promotions or purchase deals.
Cheaper this year were cubed bread stuffing and canned pumpkin pie mix. More expensive were dinner rolls, sweet potatoes and milk.
The Farm Bureau also did a price survey that included man, potatoes and green beans. That increased the cost to $62.32 or just over $6, a person.
The price of turkey reached its lowest since 2010, the survey showed. Polling also showed that 95% of consumers serve turkey on their Thanksgiving tables and half of consumers have both ham and turkey.