In a webinar titled “Addressing the youth vaping epidemic,” Brookings Institution research analyst Diana Quintero discussed the prevalence of electronic cigarette use among teenagers.
The Brookings Institution is a nonprofit think tank based in Washington, D.C. Wednesday's webinar was put on by the Association of Heath Care Journalists.
Quintero’s findings come from a report she co-authored with Brookings Institution intern Nandeeni Patel last year. She presented data from multiple sources, including the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's 2019 National Youth Tobacco Survey, which reported 5 million middle and high school students had used e-cigarettes in the last 30 days. One million students reported daily e-cigarette use.
The problem has grown in recent years, with 27.5% of high school students using e-cigarettes in 2019, compared to 20.9% in 2018 and 11.9% in 2017, according to the same survey.
Quintero said e-cigarettes are appealing to youth because they come in different colors and flavors and look like flash drives, which makes them easy to conceal from parents and teachers. Also, vaping has become a way for teens to socialize with each other. In many cases, it can facilitate entry into a friend group.
“It’s not peer pressure. They’re just doing it because it seems cool,” Quintero said. “It’s a part of daily life.”
The widespread acceptance of e-cigarettes among adolescents is distressing partly because the human brain doesn’t develop completely until about age 25, making teenagers who vape more susceptible to nicotine addiction, Quintero said. Although companies like Juul initially marketed products as a tool for cigarette cessation, e-cigarettes commonly lead to the use of other drugs and tobacco products.
In December, the FDA raised the minimum age requirement to purchase tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, from 18 to 21. Despite this step, Quintero said the legislation does not get to the root of why teens vape. The most common reasons why include curiosity, fun flavors and the use of e-cigarettes by friends and family.
It’s largely up to local legislatures and school districts, Quintero said, to take action against this problem. Her research shows four states have banned the use of e-cigarettes on school grounds. Some schools have created anti-vaping campaigns and peer-to-peer programs to discourage use.
In Missouri, lawmakers are considering legislation that would ban the use of e-cigarettes and other tobacco products in schools, according to previous Missourian reporting. Furthermore, a number of school districts, including one in southwest Missouri, filed lawsuits against Juul and other vape companies last fall.
In Boone County, Columbia Public Schools and the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department launched an anti-vaping media campaign last fall that targets middle and high school students, according to previous Missourian reporting.
All of these actions fall under the measures that Quintero is advocating for, but she said there is still much more to be done.
“Sometimes it’s hard for teenagers to realize they need help,” Quintero said. “They might think that they’re fine and don’t have a health problem, but we need school districts to be hands-on.”