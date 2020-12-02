Anchor away: Jim Riek retires at KOMU, heads out for new adventures

Jim Riek is a man of consistency.
He gets up each morning and heads to the golf course, where he shoots around par. The club pro calls him “Mr. 302” for the number of days that he played one year.
He heads to work, where he’s never taken a sick day in 23½ years, despite bouts with a bleeding ulcer and skin cancer.
He avoids “super highs and super lows,” keeping his manner on balance between light-hearted and serious. He urges the journalism students he mentors to “never take a serious story too lightly, and never take a light story too seriously.”
For all those years, he has delivered the evening news with the same unflappable presence. And on Tuesday, that 23½ years of routine came to an end as Riek retired as KOMU 8’s evening anchor to embark on a new and very different adventure.
‘I got hooked’
Riek first began his journalism career in high school. He and his brother visited a friend who worked at KRCG News and watched the inner workings of the news station for about four hours. “And I got hooked,” Riek said.
He got a radio job as a senior, then attended MU. He walked on the MU football team, but by his sophomore year realized he’d never get to play. A lover of both golf and football, Riek decided to attend a smaller school where he’d be able to play both sports.
He headed to Missouri Southern State College (now University) in Joplin. In 1976, he got his first TV job for KTVJ in Joplin and knew he had found a career for the rest of his life.
He came back to mid-Missouri, his home, where there were “friends at every street corner.”
Riek and his wife Linda settled north of Columbia on a piece of land big enough to hold Linda’s beloved horses. When she was no longer able to take care of them, they moved to Fulton, where Riek now lives. His wife passed away in June of this year, surrounded by family.
Riek also has a son and two daughters, as well as two grandsons, who joined him at his last newscast Tuesday.
At KOMU, Riek is known for his candid and caring delivery as an anchor.
Three-year co-anchor Emily Spain grew up watching Riek on TV.
“You can trust him to give you the difficult news, but you also know that he’s going to bring that warmth to the newscast as well. He cares a lot about this community and the viewers,” she said.
Riek hopes to leave a legacy of dependability. Though live television can often go “haywire,” Riek is able to provide an “even-keeled” presence, in his own assessment.
“If you’ve got, frankly, an inexperienced group of student journalists feeding you stories, that’s really scary,” said Kent Collins, former department chair of Radio-Television Journalism at the MU School of Journalism. “And Riek always managed those difficulties very well. He could edit on the air, live. He could correct and fix things a nanosecond before he said them. It’s a difficult job, and Riek did it very well.”
KOMU Executive Producer Randy Reeves called Riek laid back. He said he always handled the challenges of anchoring and working with brand new journalists very well.
Reeves’ favorite memory of Riek is MU football’s 2008 Cotton Bowl. Reeves would tell Riek what was next, and Jim would “just wing it for hours at a time.
“It was amazing. He was in his element.”
Spain agreed that he’s even-keeled. “He’s the calming presence in the newsroom.”
“When you choose a local TV station to get your information from, you gravitate towards something, someone, that you’re willing to welcome into your living room when you turn on the news,” she said. A calming presence softens the blow of difficult news, something she saw as a viewer, coworker, and student.
‘Dependable’ and ‘even-keeled’
Working with students has been a joy for Riek.
“The students that I remember were the very best and the worst,” Riek said with a laugh. “My gosh, I worked with some incredibly talented students.”
Collins became department chairman of Radio-Television Journalism at the MU School of Journalism in 2000. Collins said, “I was both a big fan and a good critic of Jim and the KOMU newscasts.”
“I think Jim has two great values to the journalism school teaching, and to KOMU’s success, and to the university’s reputation. One of those great values is that he worked well with students … He interacted with the students all the time, every day,” Collins said. “The other way that Jim was particularly valuable, is that his presence at the university’s own television station was in many ways the greatest outreach (MU) had to the public.”
Though Riek was primarily an anchor, Reeves said he was always teaching. “Everybody who works at KOMU, whether they were a faculty member or not, is teaching.”
Riek is a genuine guy, according to people that know him.
“What you see on the air is pretty much the same person in-person,” former News Director Stacey Woelfel said.
Woelfel was looking for a new anchor in 1997 when he came across Riek’s tapes. Woelfel brought him in for an interview. As soon as he saw him anchor, Woelfel said, he knew he wanted him for the job.
Looking back, Woelfel knows it was the right call. Riek is now the longest running anchor in KOMU history and Woelfel calls him a “history file for the station,” someone students can come to with any questions about background or sources for a story.
“It’s a big loss, frankly,” said Woelfel.
In Riek’s final news spots Tuesday, it was evident that he was a beloved fixture at KOMU. The beginning of the newscast was filled with congratulations and well wishes, some from high profile names, including NBC’s Lester Holt.
Through it all, Riek smiled, laughed and held back tears. After all the congratulations, he leaned forward in his anchor chair and gave a soft, “wow.”
He was then presented with congratulatory Senate and House resolutions on-air, commemorated in a sports coverage montage during the sports section and greeted with video congratulations from his many former co-anchors. His children and grandchildren came out to join him in his final news spot.
As Riek walked into the newsroom after wrapping his final night as an anchor, the room broke into applause. It fell silent as Riek began to thank the people around him, and the many students and professors listened raptly as he told old stories laced with humor in the delicate balance of sincerity and levity that he is so well-known for.
The fun side
Riek has a 20-year-old blue and gold macaw named Skipper. While they drive each other crazy, Riek said, the bird always puts him in a good mood.
“His fun side definitely comes out when that bird is around,” Spain said.
Riek knows how to laugh. His favorite memory, he said, is one newscast in 2003.
“Every single thing during that newscast that could go wrong did go wrong,” he said. As one thing after another fell apart, Riek and his co-anchor descended into uncontrollable laughter. The crew cut to commercial.
Then his co-anchor, 8½ months pregnant, looked over at him. “Jim, I just broke my water,” she said.
Riek had no idea what to do.
After a pause, she said, “Nope, I didn’t … I was laughing so hard I just peed myself.”
To this day, Riek and his coworker remember the event as the “disastercast.”
Riek is a wealth of knowledge for those in the newsroom.
“It’s like he has a map of the United States in his mind,” Spain said.
He can name any county, county seat, capital, major road or airport, she said. And as an anchor, he knows how to pronounce their names correctly.
Upon retirement, Riek plans to explore that map in his head. Home base will still be mid-Missouri, but post-coronavirus, he’s going to purchase an RV, take Skipper and see new places like Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, Little Bighorn (Custer’s Last Stand), the mouth of the Mississippi and Mount Washington, New Hampshire, the windiest spot in North America.
“Not that I haven’t enjoyed my 65 years of life,” he said, “But I really want to enjoy the last section.”