Second Ward Councilperson Andrea Waner will return to Columbia City Council as acting mayor at Monday's regular council meeting.
That will not be the only difference attendees will notice, however. Waner will also sport an eye patch.
Waner underwent surgery on May 22 during which her right eye was removed because of a diagnosis of ocular melanoma, an aggressive cancer.
She said she has received an immense amount of support from family and friends, including being gifted a few custom eye patches from Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon.
Ready for my next @CoMoGov city council meeting - thankful to have badasses like @briannalennon in my corner.#ocularmelanoma #oneeyegang pic.twitter.com/18qc390Reg— Andrea Waner, BA, MPA (@andreawaner) May 28, 2023
Waner said her cancer diagnosis put many pieces of her life into a new perspective. This revelation caused her to decide not to run for re-election after her current term ends in April 2024.
"I have adored my time on City Council," Waner said. "Running again is probably not the right choice for me to make right now so that I can be with my family."
Waner said she may run for City Council in the future but is taking life one step at a time. Her constituents have encouraged her through this process, she said.
"I appreciate their support, patience and grace," Waner said. "Because I'm on City Council, I'm in the public eye more which is a little overwhelming."
"At the same time, people have been so kind and supportive. I've definitely felt the power of our community more now than ever," Waner said.
Waner said she plans on using the remainder of her term to the fullest extent possible.
"I've got a lot of stuff I want to continue to work on and use this opportunity as somebody who's not going to run for re-election anytime soon to leverage what political capital I do have," Waner said.
Waner is serving as acting mayor Monday because Mayor Barbara Buffaloe is attending a national mayor's convention.
