Andy Woody, fire chief for the city of Searcy, Arkansas, will be the next chief of the Columbia Fire Department.
His first day will be Jan. 13, City Manager John Glascock announced Friday afternoon.
The new fire chief has more than 22 years of experience serving in various capacities in two communities, Glascock said. He began his career in 1997 with the Springfield Fire Department and worked through the ranks to assistant fire chief.
He was hired as a training officer for the City of Searcy Fire Department in 2015 and became the fire chief in 2017.
Woody also served as an adjunct instructor with the MU Fire and Rescue Training Institute, where he instructed firefighters statewide.
His starting annual salary will be $126,000, Glascock said, and includes the benefits package for directors.
Randy White, Columbia's former fire chief, retired Oct. 4. Deputy Chief Kyle Fansler has been filling the role of acting fire chief.
There were three finalists for the position, including Woody. The others were Maria Beermann-Foat, battalion chief of operations for emergency medical services in Johnson County, and Christopher Riley, fire chief in both Pueblo and Colorado Springs, Colorado.