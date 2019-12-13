Andy Woody was named the next chief of the Columbia Fire Department on Friday by John Glascock, Columbia city manager.
Woody's first day as chief will be Jan. 13.
Woody has more than 22 years of experience in fire fighting. He is the fire chief in Searcy, Arkansas. Like the Columbia Fire Department, the Searcy Fire Department is accredited by the Center for Public Safety Excellence, according to a city of Columbia news release.
His career began in 1997 when Woody joined the Springfield, Missouri, Fire Department where he served as assistant fire chief. He was then hired as a training officer for the Searcy Fire Department in 2015, where he was made chief in 2017.
Woody is credentialed through the Center for Public Safety Excellence as a Chief Fire Officer and a Chief Training Officer.
He has completed the Executive Fire Officer Program through the National Fire Academy and served as an adjunct instructor with the University of Missouri Fire and Rescue Training Institute, instructing firefighters statewide, according to the release.
"I am impressed by Andy's leadership history, credentials and personality." Glascock said in the news release. "His experience in providing excellent service will be an asset to our community."
Woody is from Richland, Missouri, and he studied at Missouri State University in Springfield.
The fire chief position was previously held by Randy White, who retired in October. Deputy Chief Kyle Fansler has been filling this role, acting as fire chief.
Woody has a wife, Danna, and two daughters, Leah and Lily. In the news release, Woody said they are excited to call Columbia home and "become involved in our community, schools, and civic organizations."
His starting salary will be $126,000, which includes the benefits package for directors. The fire department will schedule a public meet and greet at a later date, according to the news release.
There were three finalists for the position, including Woody. The others were Maria Beermann-Foat, battalion chief of operations for emergency medical services in Johnson County, and Christopher Riley, fire chief in both Pueblo and Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Supervising editor is Fred Anklam Jr.