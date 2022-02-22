Columbia attorney Angela Peterson announced a bid Tuesday to become Boone County associate circuit court judge for Division X, a position that has been filled by Leslie Schneider since she was elected in 2006.
Division X hears only family law matters including juvenile, dissolution of marriage and adult abuse cases.
Peterson is currently a lawyer with the Columbia Family Law Group. She began her career with Mid-Missouri Legal Services, a nonprofit legal practice that provides free services in civil cases for an underserved population. She worked as litigation director for the legal services organization for 11 years.
She has also been a supervising attorney for law students in court proceedings as part of the MU Family Violence Clinic and has worked with survivors of domestic violence as an application assistant for Missouri's Safe at Home address confidentiality program.
Peterson was appointed by the Missouri Supreme Court to serve on the Committee for Access to Family Courts and received the 2021 Outstanding Service Award by the Boone County Bar Association.
She earned bachelor's and master's degrees in accounting from MU, and received her law degree from MU in 1999.
She is the first to file for Division X judge. The primary election will be Aug. 2.